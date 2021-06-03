Donovan Mitchell Leads Jazz to Western Conference Semis

The former Louisville standout lead Utah from an early series deficit against the Grizzlies.

(Photo of Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell: Petre Thomas - USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY - Yet another former member of the Louisville men's basketball program is moving onto the next round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

After dropping the first game of their round one best-of-seven series against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, the top seeded Utah Jazz won the next four to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Jazz were mainly fueled by former Cardinals standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound shooting guard was held out by the Jazz in game one of the series as a precaution for his ankle injury suffered towards the end of the regular season. As a result, the Grizzlies pulled off a 112-109 upset in the series opener.

The Greenwich, Conn. native made his return for game two, and the Jazz never looked back. They won 141-129 in game two, 121-111 in game three, 120-113 in game four, then finally 126-110 in game five to clinch the series.

During the series, Mitchell averaged 28.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 56.0% on three-point attempts. In the regular season, he put up 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists and shot 38.6% on threes, all of which were career bests.

Utah will face the winner of the opening round series between the No. 4 seeded Los Angeles Clippers and No. 5 Dallas Mavericks. The series is currently tied at two games a piece.

Mitchell is not the only former Card who has advanced to the conference semifinals. Over in the Eastern Conference, forward Jordan Nwora and the No. 3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat, and now have a date with the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp