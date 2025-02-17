'26 G Myah Epps Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program is officially on the board in the Class of 2026.
Myah Epps, a standout guard for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead, announced Sunday that she has given her verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
"Thank you to Coach Walz, Coach Norman, Coach Shay, Coach Butler, Coach JP, and everyone else at Louisville for allowing me the opportunity to play at such an amazing place," Epps said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X. "I'm so honored that you believe in me enough to allow me to be apart of your program. I'm so so lucky to call myself a card!!"
While unranked in the ESPN HoopGurlz Super 60, the 5-foot-10 guard certainly was a playmaker for Homestead this past season as a junior. She averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game, being named a First-Team All-Summit Athletic Conferenc.
Epps helped guide Homestead to a 24-3 record, as well as a berth in the Class 4A regional championship game - where they fell to Hamilton Southeast this past Saturday.
Epps has been named a First-Team All-Summit Athletic Conference selection in each of her three years in high school, and was even named to the MaxPreps 2023-24 Sophomore All-American Team.
