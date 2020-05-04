Notebook: Louisville faces Notice of Allegations from NCAA

The University of Louisville received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA today, May 4, stemming from an investigation in the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme. UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Vince Tyra released a joint statement and answered questions after the announcement.

Greater Push Back

The University is in a different situation than it was several years ago, Bendapudi believes.

“Right now, with the team we have and all that we have done with the extensive changes that have been made at UofL, that’s a big part of what is guiding our decision making,” Bendapudi said. “We have self-corrected and we have gone above and beyond any other institution in terms of how we conduct ourselves to the highest integrity.”

The University won’t hesitate in pushing back on what it doesn’t believe to be true in its response.

Tyra said Louisville will spend its 90 days on a response. Other parties no longer associated with the University respond in that time frame as well.

Bendapudi said the University is in charge of its current employees, but won’t be active part of individuals no longer connected with the school.

“We can’t speculate how they are going to respond to their own allegations and how that boils up under ours,” Tyra said.

Relationship with Adidas

Tyra had discussions with Adidas when he arrived at Louisville as the interim athletic director. Tyra spoke with senior representatives from the apparel company and there won’t be a change anytime soon.

“While we are sitting here with rogue employees that popped up into this scenarios, they do in other companies as well,” Tyra said. “They don’t represent the values of either institution.”

Tyra said Louisville is comfortable with what Adidas has done as a company to move forward from allegations.

Law Team

Mike Glazier, from Bond, Schoeneck & King, will represent the University during the process.

Glazier’s practice is concentrated on the representations of colleges, universities, athletic conferences, associations and individuals in NCAA infractions, eligibility and compliance-related matters.

“He has spent his career dealing with situations similar to this,” Tyra said. “He will be the lead on the case for us.”

Glazier has more than 100 clients at NCAA athletic programs.

No Self-Imposed Sanctions

After administering a self-imposed postseason ban in 2016, the University won’t turn to self-imposed sanctions for now.

Bendapudi doesn’t think there will be any self-imposed sanctions for the University.

“That’s not an option for us today,” Tyra said. “We aren’t looking at that option.”

No Appeals with IARP

The NCAA’s new infractions structure is different from previous years. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) evaluates the allegations.

There are no appeals with IARP, according to its website, it reads “Decisions issued by the Independent Resolution Panel are final and are not subject to appeal or further review.”

Without precedent, Tyra said the unknown is the most concerning part.

“I think that’s the thing that is a bit concerning,” Tyra said. “There is not enough precedent for us to base a strong decision on today.”

Updating Current Players

Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has continued to update players and their families during the investigation process, which has loomed over the program for several years. Tyra said he planned to participate in a Zoom call with Mack and players today.

Tyra said timelines of previous investigations give an idea of Louisville’s current situation.

“I think it’s unlikely we will miss the March Madness for next year, it’s hard for me to give somebody 100% guarantee,” Tyra said. “I think it’s highly unlikely we would miss our ability to play in that tournament next season.”