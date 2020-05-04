Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Notebook: Louisville faces Notice of Allegations from NCAA

samdraut

The University of Louisville received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA today, May 4, stemming from an investigation in the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme. UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Vince Tyra released a joint statement and answered questions after the announcement.

Greater Push Back

The University is in a different situation than it was several years ago, Bendapudi believes.

“Right now, with the team we have and all that we have done with the extensive changes that have been made at UofL, that’s a big part of what is guiding our decision making,” Bendapudi said. “We have self-corrected and we have gone above and beyond any other institution in terms of how we conduct ourselves to the highest integrity.”

The University won’t hesitate in pushing back on what it doesn’t believe to be true in its response.

Tyra said Louisville will spend its 90 days on a response. Other parties no longer associated with the University respond in that time frame as well.

Bendapudi said the University is in charge of its current employees, but won’t be active part of individuals no longer connected with the school.

“We can’t speculate how they are going to respond to their own allegations and how that boils up under ours,” Tyra said.

Relationship with Adidas

Tyra had discussions with Adidas when he arrived at Louisville as the interim athletic director. Tyra spoke with senior representatives from the apparel company and there won’t be a change anytime soon.

“While we are sitting here with rogue employees that popped up into this scenarios, they do in other companies as well,” Tyra said. “They don’t represent the values of either institution.”

Tyra said Louisville is comfortable with what Adidas has done as a company to move forward from allegations.

Law Team

Mike Glazier, from Bond, Schoeneck & King, will represent the University during the process.

Glazier’s practice is concentrated on the representations of colleges, universities, athletic conferences, associations and individuals in NCAA infractions, eligibility and compliance-related matters.

“He has spent his career dealing with situations similar to this,” Tyra said. “He will be the lead on the case for us.”

Glazier has more than 100 clients at NCAA athletic programs.

No Self-Imposed Sanctions

After administering a self-imposed postseason ban in 2016, the University won’t turn to self-imposed sanctions for now.

Bendapudi doesn’t think there will be any self-imposed sanctions for the University.

“That’s not an option for us today,” Tyra said. “We aren’t looking at that option.”

No Appeals with IARP

The NCAA’s new infractions structure is different from previous years. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) evaluates the allegations.

There are no appeals with IARP, according to its website, it reads “Decisions issued by the Independent Resolution Panel are final and are not subject to appeal or further review.”

Without precedent, Tyra said the unknown is the most concerning part.

“I think that’s the thing that is a bit concerning,” Tyra said. “There is not enough precedent for us to base a strong decision on today.”

Updating Current Players

Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has continued to update players and their families during the investigation process, which has loomed over the program for several years. Tyra said he planned to participate in a Zoom call with Mack and players today.

Tyra said timelines of previous investigations give an idea of Louisville’s current situation.

“I think it’s unlikely we will miss the March Madness for next year, it’s hard for me to give somebody 100% guarantee,” Tyra said. “I think it’s highly unlikely we would miss our ability to play in that tournament next season.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Bendapudi: "We will not hesitate to push back" against NCAA NOA

University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi is fully prepared to fight allegations that the university believes are false.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack releases statement following Louisville's Notice of Allegations

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has released a statement following the program's Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

Matthew McGavic

Louisville receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA

Men's basketball program facing investigation from the NCAA

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 4, 2020

An update in the realm of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

William Hill releases updated 2020-21 title odds, Louisville's remains unchanged

Even after adding a pair of premier grad transfers to the fold, Louisville's championship odds in 2020-21 remain unchanged according to William Hill Sports Book.

Matthew McGavic

Roster outlook for Louisville women's basketball in 2020-21

Cardinals return ACC Player of the Year, two WNBA Draft picks depart

samdraut

An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2021 Recruiting Board

Louisville offers are starting to pile up for Class of 2021 prospects, so let's take a look at who's currently on the board.

Matthew McGavic

by

Braytoar

What if Micale Cunningham had played a full 2019 season?

What had Micale Cunningham's stat line been had he played a full season in 2019 for Louisville Football?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football ranked No. 20 in ESPN's 2020 preseason FPI

ESPN's Football Power Index is extremely high on Louisville in 2020, particularly the offense.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 WR Malachi Bennett

The four-star prospect out of Alabama includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic