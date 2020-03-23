Jordan Nwora named All-American by USBWA

Jordan Nwora was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Third Team All-American selection Monday, March 23.

The junior forward is Louisville men’s basketball 21 All-American selection. Nwora is the first since Russ Smith was a consensus first team All-American in 2014. Nwora was also selected as a Third Team All-American by The Associated Press, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

Nwora, who was selected as the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 2019-20. The 6-foot-8 forward was included on the John Wooden Award final ballot for national player of the year.

Nwora scored in double figures in 27 games and finished with seven double doubles in 2019-20. He shot 44.0% from the field and averaged 2.5 3-pointers per game as a junior.

He finished with 1,294 points in three seasons at Louisville, which is tied for 31 for most in program history. Nwora scored a career-high 37 points against Boston College on Jan. 29, tying for seventh best single-game scoring output in program history.

Nwora finished second in the conference player of the year voting and was a first-team All-ACC selection. He was just the second Louisville player to be selected to the conference’s first team in Louisville six seasons in the ACC.