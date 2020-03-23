Louisville Report
Jordan Nwora named All-American by USBWA

samdraut

Jordan Nwora was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Third Team All-American selection Monday, March 23.

The junior forward is Louisville men’s basketball 21 All-American selection. Nwora is the first since Russ Smith was a consensus first team All-American in 2014. Nwora was also selected as a Third Team All-American by The Associated Press, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

Nwora, who was selected as the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 2019-20. The 6-foot-8 forward was included on the John Wooden Award final ballot for national player of the year.

Nwora scored in double figures in 27 games and finished with seven double doubles in 2019-20. He shot 44.0% from the field and averaged 2.5 3-pointers per game as a junior.

He finished with 1,294 points in three seasons at Louisville, which is tied for 31 for most in program history. Nwora scored a career-high 37 points against Boston College on Jan. 29, tying for seventh best single-game scoring output in program history.

Nwora finished second in the conference player of the year voting and was a first-team All-ACC selection. He was just the second Louisville player to be selected to the conference’s first team in Louisville six seasons in the ACC. 

Report: Jets Resign Former UofL LB James Burgess

Former University of Louisville linebacker James Burgess is back in the Big Apple.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans named a USBWA All-American

Junior guard selected as Second Team All-American

samdraut

Kylee Shook named finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Senior blocked 86 shots in 2019-20, setting program record

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 23rd

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 23rd.

Matthew McGavic

Cards Make the Cut For Pair of 2021 Defensive Backs

Defensive backs Aubrey Burks & Kani Walker both updated their top schools on Sunday, with Louisville making the cut each time.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 22nd

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 22nd.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville women's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals end the year ranked sixth in AP Poll

samdraut

Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For 2020 By ESPN

Louisville Football's Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For College Football in 2020

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville Will Start 2020-21 Season vs. WKU

Louisville & Western Kentucky will meet on the hardwood of the KFC Yum! Center to tipoff the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 OF/RHP Camden Jordan Commits To Louisville

Louisville Baseball lands another recruit for their loaded Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic