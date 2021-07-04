Jordan Nwora Heading to NBA Finals

The former Louisville men's basketball star is just one step away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

(Photo of Jordan Nwora: Daniel Dunn - USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men’s basketball star Jordan Nwora is now just one series win away from becoming an NBA champion.

Facing Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals, his Milwaukee Bucks came out with a 118-107 win on Saturday night, clinching the best-of-seven series in six games to reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

Nwora is the first former Cardinal since 2019 to reach the Finals, when Damion Lee did it with the Golden State Warriors. It is Milwaukee’s first appearance in the Finals since 1974.

Unlike the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets, where he was sidelined with a left thigh injury, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing was able to see the court in this series. He had three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3P, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist in game two, followed by four points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3P, 4-5 FT) in game four.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native only saw action in 30 games during the regular season, partially due to an ankle injury. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, and put up a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in the regular season finale.

Out of the three former Cardinals to make it to the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Nwora is the only one remaining. Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semis, while Montrezl Harrell and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference's opening round.

Milwaukee will face the Suns in the best-of-seven series for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The NBA Finals will begin on Tuesday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Bucks forward and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is day-to-day after suffering a hyperextended left knee injury in game four vs. Atlanta.

