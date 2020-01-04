Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Jordan Nwora carries Louisville offense in loss

samdraut

Jordan Nwora didn’t let one poor performance turn into another one.

After struggling against Kentucky in Louisville men’s basketball’s overtime loss in Lexington last week, the junior matched a career-high with 32 points Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals lost to Florida State 78-65, but the preseason All-American did his best to carry a Louisville offense that struggled mightily.

Nwora went 2 of 10 from the field with three turnovers in Louisville’s annual in-state rivalry game Dec. 28, but found a rhythm against Florida State. He went 11 of 15 from the field, making 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc.

Nwora surpassed 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer early on and finished the first half with 21 points. He didn’t have much help offensively as his teammates combined to shoot 14.2 percent in the first half.

Facing a Florida State defense that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in turnovers forced per game, Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team had to make plays offensively.

“They’re going to deny every pass along the perimeter, so our guards had the ball in their hands the majority of the time and we knew that was going to happen,” Mack said. “We knew our best chance was to try to get the ball to the lane through post ups, which again were non-existent. Then our ability to break our man off the dribble and get in the lane and then make the right play.”

Louisville’s guards struggled at times against Florida State’s pressure, forcing Nwora to carry a larger load offensively. He has scored 20 points or more nine times this season.

Nwora had a team-high 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the year. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida State's length and pressure bothers Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals shoot 38.7 percent, 16 turnovers in loss to Seminoles

Louisville guards struggle against Florida State pressure

samdraut

Kimble starts in place of McMahon, Johnson plays career-high in minutes

Louisville forces Florida State to be focused for 40 minutes

samdraut

Cardinals struggled against Florida State offensively and defensively

Louisville manhandled in loss to Florida State

samdraut

Cardinals lose second straight game, seeking toughness

Florida State overwhelms Louisville on both ends

samdraut

Cardinals drop second straight game with conference loss

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

samdraut

Cardinals return to conference play against Seminoles

Louisville succeeds on field and in classroom

samdraut

Cardinals win Music City Bowl with 32 college graduates

Louisville's Kimble: ACC is still the best conference

samdraut

Four ACC teams ranked in AP Top 25

Florida State's identity a challenge for Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals host Florida State for third conference game

Jordan Nwora learns humility in Louisville's loss

samdraut

Junior goes 2 of 10 from the field, scores eight points against Kentucky