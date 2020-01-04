Jordan Nwora carries Louisville offense in loss

Jordan Nwora didn’t let one poor performance turn into another one.

After struggling against Kentucky in Louisville men’s basketball’s overtime loss in Lexington last week, the junior matched a career-high with 32 points Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals lost to Florida State 78-65, but the preseason All-American did his best to carry a Louisville offense that struggled mightily.

Nwora went 2 of 10 from the field with three turnovers in Louisville’s annual in-state rivalry game Dec. 28, but found a rhythm against Florida State. He went 11 of 15 from the field, making 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc.

Nwora surpassed 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer early on and finished the first half with 21 points. He didn’t have much help offensively as his teammates combined to shoot 14.2 percent in the first half.

Facing a Florida State defense that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in turnovers forced per game, Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team had to make plays offensively.

“They’re going to deny every pass along the perimeter, so our guards had the ball in their hands the majority of the time and we knew that was going to happen,” Mack said. “We knew our best chance was to try to get the ball to the lane through post ups, which again were non-existent. Then our ability to break our man off the dribble and get in the lane and then make the right play.”

Louisville’s guards struggled at times against Florida State’s pressure, forcing Nwora to carry a larger load offensively. He has scored 20 points or more nine times this season.

Nwora had a team-high 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the year.