Jordan Nwora Stands Out in 2021 NBA Summer League

The former Louisville men’s basketball star is riding a wave of momentum heading into his second year in the NBA.

LAS VEGAS - The last month has been extraordinarily kind to former Louisville men’s basketball star Jordan Nwora.

Back on July 20, the small forward won the 2021 NBA Finals as a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks, helping the organization clinch their first NBA title in nearly 50 years.

He then immediately flew to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics, where he averaged 21.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in three games with the Nigeria Men’s National Basketball Team.

His latest endeavor saw him participating in the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where he cemented himself as one of this year’s summer standouts.

Playing in four of the Bucks’ five games, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing averaged 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists during his time playing at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

His best performance came in the Bucks’ summer league opener, when he had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Los Angeles Clippers. Through Aug. 16, he was one of just 14 players to average 20+ points per game out of the 416 summer league participants.

Nwora only saw action in 30 games during the NBA’s regular season, partially due to an ankle injury. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, and put up a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in the regular season finale.

As a junior for Louisville, the Buffalo, N.Y. native led the team in points per game with 18.0 and was second in rebounding with 7.7. He also shot 44.0% from the field and 40.2% on three-point shots. He was named a finalist for the Julius Erving Award, John Wooden Award and was named a Third Team AP All-American. He was taken by the Bucks with the No 45 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

