Nwora fine after scary moment

Louisville men’s basketball had a scary moment in the second half against Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 6, but it wasn’t based around the Cardinals’ undefeated record becoming undone.

Jordan Nwora collapsed to the floor with a shoulder injury on an inbounds play that ended with an alley-oop dunk by Steven Enoch. The center’s dunk gave Louisville a 47-38 lead with 11:05 left, but Nwora was helped off the floor by trainer Fred Hina.

The junior and Hina left the court for several minutes, but Nwora shortly returned, checking back into the game less than two minutes later. Louisville coach Chris Mack said he was in sheer panic as he watched Nwora crumple to the floor.

“I sort of saw his expression, that’s the first thing that I look for when a guy goes down,” Mack said. “Sometimes they just want rest. But when you see a little bit of fear, or a little bit of panic, which I saw that in Jordan for a second.”

Nwora told Mack that his left shoulder almost came out of place.

“I said ‘did it come out?’ He said ‘No’ I said ‘Well almost doesn’t count,’” Mack said. “You don’t want to lose your best player.”

Nwora finished with a team-high 19 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field, including two 3-pointers. He had six rebounds and two assists. He has finished as the Cardinals’ leading scorer in all nine games this season, scoring at least 17 points in every game.