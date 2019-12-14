Chris Mack: Louisville offense takes a step forward

The offense took a step forward.

Louisville men’s basketball finished with a season-high in points in its 99-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky (EKU) at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 14. After its worst performance of the season in a loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday, Louisville returned to normalcy against the in-state opponent.

The Cardinals shot 63 percent from the field, scored 50 points in the first half and finished with 22 assists on 34 made field goals. Jordan Nwora had a team-high 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting while Steven Enoch finished with a career-high 23 points as 11 different players scored for the Cardinals.

Louisville coach Chris Mack thought his team took a step forward offensively against EKU.

“One of the bigger concerns that we’ve had as a coaching staff is just to make sure that we take better shots, we take care of the ball and make more passes,” Mack said. “I thought our guys made some really good decisions. We weren’t perfect, but I thought we made some really nice decisions.”

Enoch had the most efficient game of anyone, going 9 of 10 from the field. The 6-foot-10 center took advantage of Louisville’s ability to get the ball into the lane.

The Cardinals made 9 of their first 11 shots and led by double digits midway through the first half. The emphasis on paint touches resulted in free throws, Louisville went 22 of 23 from the free throw line.

EKU’s constant pressure aided Louisville’s ability to get the ball out in transition. The Colonels pressed throughout the game, opening fast break opportunities for Louisville.

“We got drives to the basket, we shot the ball shot the ball really well at the free throw line, we wanted to turn their pressure into fouls,” Mack said. “That’s what I want out of our offense, to create looks and then really start by getting the ball in the lane first.”

Louisville shot over 60 percent from the field for the second time this season in its 15 straight win against EKU.