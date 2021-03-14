One Final Look at Louisville's NCAA Tournament Resume & Projection

Selection Sunday is finally here, so we’re taking one last look at the Cardinals’ standing for the Big Dance.

(Photo of Louisville Players and Coaches: Natalie Ledonne via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, we have finally reached Selection Sunday. After a few days of nervous waiting following their early exit from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball program will finally learn their NCAA Tournament fate.

Sporting an overall record of 13-7, the Cardinals are not exactly a stone cold lock to crack the field of 68. They are ranked No. 56 in the NET, or NCAA Evaluation Tool, a metric that the committee uses in part when determining the tournament field.

But the NET is only one factor. What really matters is Louisville's overall tournament resume. Thanks to WarrenNolan, we can take a look at the "Team Sheet" at which the selection committee uses for program resumes.

Louisville's NET Team Sheet as of Mar. 14

For those unfamiliar, tournament resumes are separated into quadrants, with Quadrant 1 being the best and Quadrant 4 being the worst. Quadrants are classified based on the opponent's NET ranking as well as the location of the game. For example, wins against a No. 30 team at home and a No. 75 team on the road are both Quadrant 1 wins.

Louisville only has one certifiably bad loss down at Miami, as it classifies as Quadrant 3. But on the other hand, the Cardinals are lacking in marquee wins. They are 1-6 in Quadrant 1, with their lone Q1 win coming against Duke on the road back on Feb. 27.

A potential saving grace could be that they are 6-0 in Quadrant 2. In that category, they have notable wins against tournament teams in ACC champion Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, and another against a bubble team in Seton Hall.

As a result of the aforementioned tournament resume, coupled with Georgetown and Oregon State stealing bids for the Big Dance, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Louisville is listed among the 'Last Four In' as of early Sunday morning.

In his most recent bracket projection, Lunardi has Louisville played in the First Four against Utah State, with the right to play San Diego State in the first round. The top four seeds in Louisville’s region are Gonzaga, Ohio State, Kansas and Virginia.

BracketMatrix, a website which determines the average seed from over 130 expert 'bracketologists', also agrees with Lunardi. As of Sunday morning, the Cardinals are projected as a No. 11 seed, and more importantly, the third-last team to claim an at-large bid.

The sweating isn’t yet done for Louisville yet, either. Cincinnati has a chance to steal yet another big, should they defeat Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

When 6:00 p.m. EST rolls around, and the field of 68 is revealed on CBS, Louisville has a better chance to be included amongst it than they do to be excluded. However, fans need to be prepared for the very real possibility that the selection committee could have the Cardinals not going dancing.

