Louisville's Pat Kelsey Named a Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
ROSWELL, Ga. (Naismith Awards) –University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has been named a Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year semifinalist, the Naismith Awards announced Friday.
No. 13 Louisville (26-6) is the most improved teams in the country from 2023-24 to 2024-25. The Cardinals have improved by 18 wins from 2023-24 to 2024-25 – the largest win differential of any Division I men's program. Louisville is currently on its second 10-win streak of the year, reaching its first-ever ACC semifinals to be held on Friday night.
Louisville was picked ninth in the ACC Preseason Poll and finished tied for second in the league, earning Kelsey's keep as the ACC Coach of the Year, announced earlier this week.
Kelsey constructed this season's roster from scratch, getting 12 of his 13 scholarship players from the transfer portal, and the 13th as a newly recruited freshman. The Cardinals have also suffered unexpected adversity to the roster with two season-ending injuries and two other injuries that impacted previous starters for a significant number of games.
2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Semifinalists
- Dennis Gates, Missouri
- Todd Golden, Florida
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State
- Pat Kelsey, Louisville
- Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
- Ben McCollum, Drake
- Bruce Pearl, Auburn
- Rick Pitino, St. John's
- Kelvin Sampson, Houston
- Jon Scheyer, Duke
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky