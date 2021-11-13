Mike Pegues Takes Responsibility for Loss to Furman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program made history on Friday night, but it was far from the kind of history they wanted to make.

In just their second game of the season, the Cardinals already have a loss on their record, as Furman marched into the KFC Yum! Center, and left with an 80-72 overtime victory. This served as Louisville's first loss in the month of November since a 66-57 loss to Vanderbilt on Nov. 30, 1972 - snapping a 49-year and 59-game home winning streak during the month in the process.

Not a lot went right for Louisville on either end of the floor. They shot just 36.2 percent from the floor, were out-rebounded 43-41, and allowed the Paladins to connect on 12 three-pointers - and shoot 42.9 percent overall from long range.

As you can imagine, this was a game where not one single thing was the sole reason for the loss. Blown open looks on offense, lagging rotations on defense leading to easy Furman scores, and at times, just a simple lack of effort - particularly in overtime.

But no matter what reasons for the loss you can conjure up, or excuses depending on your viewpoint, acting head coach Mike Pegues is placing the outcome squarely on his shoulders.

"I am going to take responsibility for that," he said. "I know Coach (Chris) Mack is normally doing this press conference, but I'm here right now. It is my responsibility to hold it down, but I didn't do that tonight."

The long-time assistant is the one manning the ship for Louisville while head coach Chris Mack is out serving a six-game suspension. While Louisville does have a lot of new pieces on their roster, the Cards have not looked crisp to start the season. They opened up the season squeaking by Southern 72-60, then followed that up with the loss to Furman.

In both games, the new-look up tempo offense has struggled to come to fruition. So far, Louisville is shooting just 38.8 percent from the field, and has turned the ball over 26 times - including 19 times against Southern.

With four more games left until Mack can return to the sideline, Pegues says Louisville can't afford to continue on their current trajectory, and that the staff needs to come together to find a way to improve the team while Mack is out.

"We don't want to make any excuses. We are going to make some mistakes and those mistakes can cost us games," he said. "We got to be able to fix that stuff in practice, our guys have to be able to come to practice and let us coach them and teach them.

"As a staff, we have to give them a game plan and we have to all collectively go out there and execute that game plan at a high level in order to beat good teams. It is that simple."

With a team as deep as Louisville is, part of the challenge facing Pegues is figuring out what lineups work, and which doesn't. Considering multiple guys have played double digit minutes in the Cardinals' two games, some of the more successful lineups aren't having a chance to flourish for extended periods of time

Still, Pegues says he is comfortable with the amount of guys that they have played so far this year, and that substitution patterns against Furman were what he wanted.

"As the season goes on, cream will rise to the top and we'll play less guys, or we can continue to play ten guys," he said. "The guys take that by their effort, their attitude, and being able to uphold our baseline of expectations every day."

Adding to that, the players are caping for Pegues and the rest of the staff, and admitting their role in Louisville's struggles to open the season. The absence of Mack is undoubtedly a massive one, but they - or at least Noah Locke - are saying it all comes down to execution on their behalf.

"It's not about who's coaching, it's us out there playing the game," Locke said. "They give us a game plan, we have to listen to them, we have to execute what they're saying. All in all, we're the one's playing, we're the ones that have to make shots, we're the ones that have to guard the guys. I feel like we didn't execute enough of that tonight."

(Photo of Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter