Darius Perry "terrific" in Louisville's victory

Darius Perry graded his performance a “C-minus” in Louisville men’s basketball’s victory over Miami (Ohio) at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 18, but head coach Chris Mack said the junior guard was terrific. Perry finished with eight points, five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes as Louisville defeated the visitors 70-46 for its 11 win of the year.

“I think I played well defensively, I did some things for my team,” Perry said. “I think I did some good things for my team on offense, but I have to make some shots. They weren’t even guarding me most of the game.”

Miami played off Perry throughout the game, giving him the opportunity to take jumpers off the dribble. Perry went 3 of 10 from the field, but made two shots from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-2 guard was frustrated that he missed the opened shots, but didn’t think it affected his shots.

“I don’t think you can have too much space, you just got to knock them down,” Perry said. “It was kind of weird to not have anyone around me when I shot the ball.”

Mack wasn’t as concerned about the missed shots because of Perry’s defensive effort.

“He had great ball pressure, he blocked out,” Mack said. “He was a pest when they were trying to find cutters on screen actions, I thought Darius did a really good job.”

Perry played off the ball against Miami as Lamarr Kimble and David Johnson handled the point guard responsibility at times. Johnson went 2 of 4 from the field in 12 minutes while Kimble finished with three points and two rebounds in 16 minutes.

Perry has started all 12 games at point guard this season even though his natural position is an off-ball guard.

“My whole life I have played the two, I never really played the one, I’m more comfortable there, it is where I have been,” Perry said. “But I know I should play the one and can play the one, so either position is fine.”