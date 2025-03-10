In-State '25 Guard Peyton Bradley Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program is getting a late addition to their 205 recruiting class - and it's another high caliber in-state prospect.
Brandenburg (Ky.) Meade County guard Peyton Bradley, one of the top scorers in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, announced Sunday night that she is giving her verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Her commitment comes just two weeks after picking up an offer from head coach Jeff Walz and his staff. She also held offers from Bellarmine, Cleveland State, Furman, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky and others.
The 5-foot-10 shooting guard is one of the most dynamic scorers in the state. This past year as a senior for Meade County, she averaged 28.2 points per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field overall, 41.6 percent on three-point attempts and 85.7 percent on free throws. She helped the Green Wave go 21-11 during the 2024-25 season.
A three-time Third Region Player of the Year, Bradley is also Meade County's all-time leading scorer, finishing her high school career with 3,265 career points. She's also second in state history when it comes to three-point shooting, with her 510 makes from deep trailing only Jaime Walz' who made 539.
Bradley is the second Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville, joining fellow in-state star Danville (Ky.) Christian forward Grace Mbugua.
(Photo of
