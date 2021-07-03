Piecing Together Louisville's 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Out of the eleven non-conference opponents Louisville will face for the 2021-22 college basketball season, eight have already been booked.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: © Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2020-21 college basketball season can be best described as 'abnormal', to say the least. The COVID-19 pandemic played a large role in scheduling aspects, shortening the season and forcing countless games to get ether delayed on outright cancelled.

Fortunately, it seems that normalcy will return to the sport this upcoming season. The pandemic is largely in the rear view mirror across the United States, and the country is almost completely open up, including the KFC Yum! Center.

That being said, the Louisville men's basketball program will likely play their normal amount of games in the 2021-22 season. Teams are currently permitted to play up to 31 regular season games, and 29 if they do not participate in a multi-team event, or MTE.

With the ACC sporting a 20-game conference slate, the Cardinals have 11 slots for non-conference opponents during the regular season. Out of those 11, eight have reportedly have been filled.

College basketball should see a normal start time this year, and Louisville will be reportedly tipping off the 2021-22 season with a home matchup against Navy on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Cardinals and Midshipmen were originally slated to play last season until the season was shortened due to COVID.

Another rescheduled home game from last season for Louisville will reportedly come against Furman, but a date is not yet known on when the Cards will face the Paladins. Only one other home non-conference game is currently known at this time, as Louisville is also reportedly set to host Detroit Mercy, but a date is not known for that game either.

When it comes to their road schedule, Louisville has a solid slate of games. Their first known road trip is actually part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with the Cardinals heading to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Louisville is also reportedly heading down south to Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 18 for a matchup with Western Kentucky.

As always, capping off the non-conference schedule will be the Battle of The Bluegrass. This year's rivalry matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats will take place at Rupp Arena, and will most likely fall on Christmas Day, as the game has traditionally fallen on the final Saturday in December.

Louisville will also be taking part in an MTE, though it will likely not be the Empire Classic as previously announced. The event was moved from Madison Square Garden to the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with a university spokesman telling Louisville Report that the program is "keeping our options open" after the move.

That being said, it sounds like Louisville already has a backup plan. The Cardinals will reportedly be taking part in the 2021 Cable Beach Championship in the Bahamas, joining Mississippi State, Maryland and Richmond, and facing Mississippi State in the first round. The dates of the event are Thursday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Fans might see a notable absence of the Cincinnati game. That is because head coach Chris Mack told Louisville Report that the previously scheduled home-and-home series will not start in 2021-22.

Heading into the 4th of July weekend, here is how Louisville's non-conference schedule currently stands:

Navy (Tuesday, Nov. 9)

Furman (Date TBD)

Detroit Mercy (Date TBD)

vs. Mississippi State (Cable Beach Championship - Thursday, Nov. 25)

vs. Maryland or Richmond (Cable Beach Championship - Saturday, Nov. 27)

at Michigan State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge - Wednesday, Dec. 1)

at Western Kentucky (Saturday, Dec. 18)

at Kentucky (Date TBD, likely Christmas Day)

