Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Furman

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's matchup with Furman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After opening up the 2021-22 season with a victory against Southern, the Louisville men's basketball program is continuing on their four-game homestand to start the new season, and are preparing to host Furman. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12th at 7:00pm EST.

Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup against the Paladins:

Coming In Hot

In terms of what a team does offensively, it's hard to have a much better start to the season than Furman did on Tuesday.

Taking on North Greenville, the Paladins put on an offensive clinic, thrashing them to the tune of 118-66. Shooting 56.1 percent from the floor, they connected on 22 of their 44 made three-pointers, while also assisting on 34 of their 46 made field goals. The 22 threes and 34 assists both marked a program record.

Now, on the defensive end, Furman did leave a little left to desire. The Paladins did allow North Greenville to score almost 70 and connect on 40.9 percent of their shots - which is respectable for a DII school against DI competition.

Continuity and Experience

There's a good reason that Furman received a few first place votes in the preseason Southern Conference poll. One of the bigger reasons, other than the success from Richey, is the amount of returning players and overall experience period.

The Paladins returned eight players from a team that went 16-9 and nearly upset Alabama - including three of their starting core five - and sport six scholarship players who are a senior, fifth-year player or graduate transfer.

Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter are already off to hot starts, with each logging 22 points in the win over North Greenville. Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison, who are both upperclassmen starters for Furman, finished the game with 19 and 14 points, respectively. In fact, Garrett Hien was the only starter who was not an upperclassman, finishing with nine points.

Inside the Arc

At face value, one might be lead to believe that Furman is simply going to just try and rain threes on Louisville all night long. To an extent, this is true, as 48.3 percent of their field goal attempts last season were threes - the 13th highest mark in the nation.

But when you dive into the stats, part of what makes them so deadly on the perimeter is their effectiveness inside of it, as was Furman No. 2 in the nation in two-point field goal percentage at 60.8 percent. Not only that, but the Paladins have been in the top 30 nationally in effective field goal percentage and top 10 in two-point field goal percentage every season since head coach Bob Richey took over the program starting with the 2017-18 season.

Even with his propensity to rain threes, this is actually an area where Bothwell - a preseason All-SoCon selection, does really well. He is, what Louisville assistant Ross McMains calls, a 'relentless driver' who excels at playmaking in the paint.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

