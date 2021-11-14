Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Navy

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's matchup with Navy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Louisville men's basketball program will be looking to rebound when they host Navy. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15th at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of the Cardinals' matchup against the Midshipmen:

Hot and Cold

It's hard to classify a season as a roller coaster ride through just its first two games, but it's an accurate statement for the Midshipmen.

For their season opener, Navy marched into John Paul Jones Area to take on Virginia, and left with a surprising 66-58 victory against the Cavaliers. UVA was held to just 28.0 percent shooting in the second half, were out-rebounded 35-30 by the Midshipmen, with Navy also going 11-24 on three-pointers.

As a follow-up act, Navy put up a clunker of a performance in their home-opener, falling 77-57 to Virginia Tech. The Midshipmen connected on just three of their 25 three-point attempts, whereas the Hokies shot an even 50.0 percent from the floor and 8-19 on threes.

Returning Success

Like Furman, Navy is another team that returns the vast majority of their production from a season ago. Not only do four regular starters return, but 10 scholarship players are back for the Midshipmen. The only starter not to come back was Cam Davis, who was named a First-Team All-Patriot League selection last season.

In 2020-21, the Midshipmen had one of their more successful season in recent memory. Navy finished the regular season with a 15-3 record, which included a road victory at Georgetown. They also went 12-1 in Patriot League play, clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference for the first time since 1997.

Granted, this came with a bit of an asterisk. Due to COVID-19, Navy had multiple games cancelled last season. In fact, the Midshipmen were only able to play six of the nine other teams in the Patriot League, which included playing games on back-to-back nights six times. Navy was eventually upset by Loyola (MD) in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament, 76-68.

Blueprint for an Upset?

Louisville is heading into their matchup with Navy as the clear favorite. But as the game against Furman tells us, dropping another November home game is not completely out of the question.

If Navy is going to pull off the upset, it will likely come down to two areas: offensive rebounding and forced turnovers. Over the last five years under head coach Ed DeChellis, Navy has excelled in both of these areas.

Since the 2016-17 season, the Midshipmen have had a top-100 offensive rebounding rate every single season, according to KenPom. In that same timespan, Navy has had a top-30 forced turnover rate on defense three times.

Considering Louisville surrendered eight offensive rebounds to a single player and turned the ball over 19 times in their win against Southern, it's possible a Navy squad with better personnel could do what Southern couldn't and pull out a win - albeit still unlikely.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter