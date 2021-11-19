Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's matchup with Detroit Mercy:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the season against Detroit Mercy. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Here are a few of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of the Cardinals' matchup against the Titans:

Rocky Start

If Louisville fans thought their squad hasn't been firing on all cylinders to open up the new season, they better be glad they aren't Detroit Mercy fans.

The Titans have had a rough start to their 2021-22 campaign, as they enter their matchup with the Cardinals at 0-3. Detroit Mercy got the new year started with an 85-47 drubbing at Wyoming, followed that up with an 81-73 loss at Toledo, then most recently fell 77-64 at Mississippi State.

The main reason for their abysmal start has been an absolutely porous defense. Detroit Mercy is allowing their opponents to shoot 53.8 percent from the floor, which ranks 347th in D1, and 39.3 percent on three-point attempts which comes in at 313th nationally. Steals and forced turnovers are virtually non-existent at just 3.0 and 9.33 per game.

The Big (Only?) Three

As bad as the Titans are on defense, their offense isn't completely atrocious. According to KenPom, Detroit Mercy ranks 119th in offensive efficiency, whereas that mark is 335th on defense.

Of the 61.3 points per game that the Titans average, 43.7 of those come from three sources: Antoine Davis, Madut Akec and Kevin McAdoo.

Davis and McAdoo makeup the starting backcourt, with Davis being the leading scorer at 17.7 per game. He isn't a terrific shooter at just 33.9 percent, but he is the definition of a volume scorer. His 59 field goal attempts leads the team by a wide margin, and he is top 30 in minutes played according to KenPom.

Akec and McAdoo are a tad bit more efficient, and both are tied at 13.0 points per game. Not only are both players shooting at least 40.0 percent on three point attempts, but Akec, a wing - leads Detroit Mercy in rebounds at 8.3.

Searching for a Post Man

Following two less than inspiring performances to start the year, Louisville was able to put together a much more convincing performance against Navy. The offense was a lot more fluid and the defense was a lot more active.

The Cardinals are not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but perhaps one of the more concerning developments early on has been the lack of consistent play at the five position.

While he does average 9.3 rebounds, fifth-year senior Malik Williams has looked far from himself. He's only averaging 5.3 points per games, and at times, the defensive stalwart has looked vulnerable against drivers.

JUCO transfer Sydney Curry went from starting the season opener to not playing at all against Navy. JJ Traynor has seen just seven minutes in three games. Gabe Wiznitzer is still recovering from a hand/wrist injury. Roosevelt Wheeler played solid minutes against Navy, but he's still a true freshman.

In fact, the Cardinals have been out-rebounded in their last two games against Furman and Navy. Moving forward, with an uptick in competition on the horizon, Louisville will not only need to have the front court rotations determined, but will have to get more consistent production.

(Photo of Richard Njoku, Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter