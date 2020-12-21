Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25

The Cardinals are unranked once again following their blowout loss to Wisconsin

NEW YORK - Following their 85-48 loss on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers, as expected, the Louisville men's basketball program has fallen out of this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) drop from their No. 23 spot in the poll to the "Others Receiving Votes" category, for an unofficial ranking of No. 37 after garnering eight votes in the poll.

Louisville plays twice this week. First, they head to Pitt on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST for their ACC opener, before returning to the KFC Yum! Center to host Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 5)

*First place votes in parenthesis

1. Gonzaga (4-0) - 1,597 (61)

2. Baylor (5-0) - 1,538 (3)

3. Iowa (6-0) - 1,427 (1)

4. Kansas (7-1) - 1,426

5. Villanova (7-1) - 1,304

6. Houston (5-0) - 1,272

7. West Virginia (7-1) - 1,225

8. Tennessee (4-0) - 1,109

9. Wisconsin (6-1) - 1,051

10. Texas (7-1) - 1,035

11. Rutgers (6-0) - 878

12. Michigan State (6-1) - 839

13. Creighton (6-2) - 773

14. Missouri (5-0) - 768

15. Texas Tech (6-2) - 661

16. Virginia (3-1) - 510

17. North Carolina (5-2) - 492

18. Illinois (5-3) - 468

19. Michigan (6-0) - 367

20. Duke (3-2) - 352

21. Florida State (4-1) - 335

22. Xavier (8-0) - 249

23. Ohio State (6-1) - 245

24. Virginia Tech (6-1) -181

25. Oregon (6-1) - 167

Others receiving votes:

San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

