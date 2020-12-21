Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25
NEW YORK - Following their 85-48 loss on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers, as expected, the Louisville men's basketball program has fallen out of this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) drop from their No. 23 spot in the poll to the "Others Receiving Votes" category, for an unofficial ranking of No. 37 after garnering eight votes in the poll.
Louisville plays twice this week. First, they head to Pitt on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST for their ACC opener, before returning to the KFC Yum! Center to host Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020-21 Week 5)
*First place votes in parenthesis
1. Gonzaga (4-0) - 1,597 (61)
2. Baylor (5-0) - 1,538 (3)
3. Iowa (6-0) - 1,427 (1)
4. Kansas (7-1) - 1,426
5. Villanova (7-1) - 1,304
6. Houston (5-0) - 1,272
7. West Virginia (7-1) - 1,225
8. Tennessee (4-0) - 1,109
9. Wisconsin (6-1) - 1,051
10. Texas (7-1) - 1,035
11. Rutgers (6-0) - 878
12. Michigan State (6-1) - 839
13. Creighton (6-2) - 773
14. Missouri (5-0) - 768
15. Texas Tech (6-2) - 661
16. Virginia (3-1) - 510
17. North Carolina (5-2) - 492
18. Illinois (5-3) - 468
19. Michigan (6-0) - 367
20. Duke (3-2) - 352
21. Florida State (4-1) - 335
22. Xavier (8-0) - 249
23. Ohio State (6-1) - 245
24. Virginia Tech (6-1) -181
25. Oregon (6-1) - 167
Others receiving votes:
San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.
