What HC Reece Gaines, The Ville Players Said After 79-70 Win vs. UKnighted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fans of the Louisville men's basketball program were treated to a nostalgic Saturday afternoon.
The Ville, a UofL alumni team that features some of the most noteworthy Cardinals from the late-2000's onwards, took to the floor to kick off their run in The Basketball Tournament. The crowd was not disappointed, as they were able to mount a second half comeback to defeat UKnighted, a team of Bellarmine alumni, to the tune of 79-70.
"We have a relentless spirit, an unbreakable will to win" head coach Reece Gaines said. "Coach (Pitino) put that into us, the guys he recruited, that's what they come from. They in overcame a lot of stuff to be where they are, and that's what we saw today."
The 5,987 in attendance at Freedom Hall - the fourth-largest in TBT history - were certainly kept on their toes. The Ville trailed by as much as 12 points in the first half, before finally finding their rhythm on both ends of the floor in the second half. Montrezl Harrell, David Johnson and Chris Jones all cracked double figures scoring, with the trio combining to score 51 points.
Below is what Gaines, Harrell, Johnson and Jones had to say following the win over UKnighted:
(Photo of Russ Smith: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
