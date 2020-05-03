Louisville Report
William Hill releases updated 2020-21 title odds, Louisville's remains unchanged

Matthew McGavic

While the Cardinals has added arguably the best grad transfer class in this recruiting cycle, the folks over at William Hill Sports Book don't seem to be putting a ton of stock into it.

They recently updated their odds as to who will win next season's college basketball national championship, with Louisville listed at 40/1 odds to cut down the nets in 2021, tied with Arizona, Arizona State, Florida and West Virginia. There's not much shakeup as it pertains to the Cards, since these are the same odds assigned to Louisville when William Hill released their original odds back in late March.

Since then, head coach Chris Mack has landed commitments from a pair of high-profile graduate transfers. Carlik Jones is the reigning Big South Player of the Year, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his final year at Radford. Joining him is Charles Minlend, as he averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to earn Second Team All-WCC honors last season with San Francisco.

But when you take a look at who Louisville is losing, it's easy to understand why it would balance out their title odds. Between graduation, the NBA and the transfer portal, the Cardinals are returning just 8 (or 5.2%) of their 155 starts from the 2019-20 season. JUCO Player of the Year and Louisville signee Jay Scrubb also decided to go the professional route and forgo his time as a Cardinal.

Updated William Hill Sports Book 2020-21 NCAA Title Odds

Team
Current Odds
Rank

Duke

10/1

T-1

Gonzaga

10/1

Kansas

12/1

T-3

Virignia

12/1

Baylor

13/1

T-5

Villanova

13/1

Kentucky

14/1

7

Creighton

18/1

8

Michigan State

20/1

9

Florida State

25/1

T-10

Tennessee

25/1

Oregon

25/1

Wisconsin

25/1

Houston

30/1

T-14

Iowa

30/1

Michigan

30/1

North Carolina

30/1

Ohio State

30/1

San Diego State

30/

Texas Tech

30/1

Arizona

40/1

T-21

Arizona State

40/1

Florida

40/1

Louisville

40/1

West Virginia

40/1

Basketball

