Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

The Cardinals continue with their busy week with a short turnaround to Syracuse

Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 6-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-5, 4-4 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: WKRD 790/WHAS 840

- Betting Favorite: Syracuse -2.5

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 19-10

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 90-66 on Feb. 19, 2020 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Quinn Slazinski (6-8, 215, So.)

F Dre Davis (6-5, 220, Fr.)

C Jae'Lyn Withers (6-8, 215, R-Fr.)

G Carlik Jones (6-2, 185, Gr.)

G David Johnson (6-5, 210, So.)

Syracuse

F Quincy Guerrier (6-7, 220, So.)

F Marek Dolezaj (6-10, 201, Sr.)

G Alan Griffin (6-5, 190, Jr.)

G Joseph Girard III (6-1, 195, So.)

G Buddy Boeheim (6-6, 195, Jr.)

Main Storylines

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup with Syracuse: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville will play its second of three games in six days as the Cardinals visit the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday in Syracuse, N.Y.

Louisville beat Georgia Tech 74-58 in the KFC Yum! Center on Monday as two Cardinals produced double-doubles in David Johnson with 10 rebounds and a career-high 24 points, and Samuell Williamson with career-bests of 20 points and 18 rebounds. They became the first pair of Louisville teammates with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the same game since Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier did it on Feb. 11, 2015 against Pittsburgh.

UofL gathered a season-high 56 rebounds -- including 20 off the offensive glass -- the most by a UofL team in six years. The Orange (10-5, 4-4 ACC) have won three of their last four, including a 76-73 home victory over NC State on Jan. 31.

Louisville’s 31 ACC road wins in its seventh year in the league is the fourth-most in the ACC in that period. Louisville and Virginia are the only teams with three ACC road wins this season.

Carlik Jones, named to The Sporting News Mid-Season All-America team last week and the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List on Monday, ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring (17.4 ppg) and third in assists (4.9 apg). Jones has 97 career double-figure scoring efforts, including the last 37 consecutive games (all 14 at UofL). He needs four points for 1,800 in his career. Jones has collected 15 steals in the last seven games.

Louisville is 9-1 when outrebounding its opponent. UofL’s +7.2 rebounding advantage in conference games and its +6.1 margin on the season is second in the ACC. The Cardinals out-rebounded Georgia Tech 56-39 on Monday.

David Johnson is the only player in the ACC among the top 25 in both rebounding (6.1, 21st in ACC) and assists (3.4, 11th in the ACC), adding 13.1 points per game. He has made 22-of-47 three-pointers in his last nine games (.468; 6-of-11 vs. Georgia Tech) and has made a team-leading 29-of-68 threes on the season (.426). He made just five threes as a freshman.

Samuell Williamson has averaged 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent from the field off the bench over the last three games, grabbing double-digit boards twice.

David Johnson scored a career-high 24 points while grabbing 10 rebounds against Georgia Tech for his second double-double of the season. He set career highs in three-pointers made (6) and attempted (11), making one more three-pointer in the game than he hit during the 2019-20 season (5-of-23). Coupled with Samuell Williamson’s 20 points and 18 rebounds, the duo are the first Louisville teammates to finish with at least 20 and 10 in the same game since Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier did so on Feb. 11, 2015 against Pittsburgh. Johnson has made 22-of-47 three-pointers in his last nine games (.468).

Samuell Williamson produced career highs of 20 points and 18 rebounds off the bench against Georgia Tech. He set a Louisville record for most rebounds by a non-starter (previous mark: 16 by Bill Bunton, who had 11 points and 16 rebounds vs. Drake on Feb. 5, 1972). Williamson is the only player in Division I to grab at least 18 rebounds and score at least 20 points off the bench against a Power Five opponent in more than 11 years. The last time a Louisville player had at least 18 rebounds with at least 20 points was Clifford Rozier (20 points/18 rebounds) at Houston on Feb. 21, 1993. Williamson’s 18 rebounds were the most by a Louisville player since Chane Behanan grabbed 18 against Samford on Nov. 15, 2012. He has averaged 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent from the field off the bench over the last three games, grabbing double-digit boards twice. Williamson is third in the ACC in rebounds for conference games (8.3 per game) and ninth in all games (7.5).

Louisville is among the top defensive teams in the ACC, ranking second in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (.401), fourth in scoring defense (64.2 ppg) and third in three-point field goal defense (.309). UofL has held eight opponents below 40 percent accuracy from the field.

On Monday, the Cardinals held Georgia Tech to just 32.4 percent (22- for-68) shooting on the day, the lowest for an ACC opponent against Louisville this season and the lowest for the Yellow Jackets this season. The Cards also limited Georgia Tech to its fewest points scored this season while holding them without a field goal for the last 6:36 of first half. Georgia Tech is the eighth UofL opponent to shoot under 40 percent this season and the fifth to shoot below 35 percent. Also, UofL committed just nine turnovers against a team that entered the game eighth in the nation in steals.

Louisville has won the rebounding battle in 10 games this year, including seven ACC games (56-39 advantage vs. Georgia Tech in its last game). Louisville is 9-1 in games when out-rebounding its opponent. UofL’s +7.2 rebounding advantage in conference games is second in the ACC, and its +6.0 margin on the season is also second best. Louisville produced double-digit rebounding margins in three ACC games (vs. Pitt, Boston College, Georgia Tech). The Cardinals tied a much taller Florida State team 35-35, and Miami is the only ACC team to beat UofL on the boards. Louisville has faced three of the nation’s five tallest teams in the KenPom analytics this season, winning two of those three matchups (beat 3 Seton Hall and 5 Kentucky, lost to 2 Florida State).

Louisville is among the top defensive teams in the ACC, ranking second in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (.401), fourth in scoring defense (64.2 ppg) and third in three-point field goal defense (.309). UofL held Duke, Georgia Tech and Pitt to their season-low scoring total and limited Clemson to its third-lowest. The Cardinals held Boston College (.333), Wake Forest (.368) and Georgia Tech (.324) to a season-low field goal percentage. UofL has limited its opponent to below 40 percent accuracy from the field on eight occasions this season (five under 35 percent). The Cardinals limited Kentucky to a season-low in scoring (59 points) and field goal percentage (.345). The Cardinals have held 13 ACC opponents under 60 points in Coach Chris Mack’s third season at Louisville (UofL is 11-2 in those games).

UofL has made 78.0 percent of its free throws in the final five minutes of its games (71-of-91). The Cardinals are seventh in the ACC in free throw percentage for the season (.723). Louisville has shot 75 percent or better from the free throw line on 10 occasions this season, including 75 percent (18-of-24) against Duke three games ago.

Louisville is No. 24 in the RPI, No. 25 in the Sagarin Ratings, No. 39 by KenPom, No. 42 in the NCAA NET and No. 46 in ESPN’s College BPI through Feb. 1.

Syracuse

Louisville will play its second of three games in six days as the Cardinals visit the Syracuse Orange on Feb. 3 in Syracuse, N.Y. The Orange (10-5, 4-4 ACC) have won three of their last four, including a 76-73 home victory over NC State on Jan. 31 as Alan Griffin led Syracuse with 19 points, four steals and three blocked shots. The teams will play again on Feb. 17 in Louisville.

Syracuse is among the nation’s top 25 statistically in free throw percentage (.798, 7th in the nation), blocked shots (4.9, 22nd), steals (8.7, 24th), and assists/turnovers ratio (1.44, 20th).

The Orange, with all five starters averaging scoring in double figures, lead the ACC in field goal percentage defense (.403), three-point field goal percentage defense (.297), assists (16.7), and blocked shots (4.9) and is second in scoring offense (77.7). Syracuse is No. 47 in the Sagarin Ratings, No. 51 in the NET rankings, No. 26 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) and No. 47 by Ken Pomeroy through Feb. 1.

Louisville leads 19-10 in its series vs. Syracuse, winning six of the last nine. In last year’s matchup, the Cardinals prevailed 90-66 (2-19-20) as UofL made 10-of-24 threes and held a 45-36 rebounding advantage. Five Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Jordan Nwora’s 17 points, while Malik Williams produced his fifth career double-double (14 pts.,13 reb.).

UofL twice beat Syracuse in the championship game of the Big East Tournament (2009, 2013).

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp