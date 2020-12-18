Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Cardinals embark on their first road trip of the 2020-21 season

Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

- Tipoff: Saturday, December 19th at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc.

- How To Watch: ESPN2

- How To Listen: WKRD 790/WHAS 840

- Betting Favorite: Wisconsin -4.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 70-53 on Dec. 28, 1978 (Freedom Hall - Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Samuell Williamson (6-7, 210, So.)

F Dre Davis (6-5, 220, Fr.)

C Jae'Lyn Withers (6-8, 215, R-Fr.)

G Carlik Jones (6-2, 185, Gr.)

G David Johnson (6-5, 210, So.)

Wisconsin

F Aleem Ford (6-8, 217, Gr.)

F Nate Reuvers (6-11, 235, Sr.)

C Micah Potter (6-10, 248, Gr.)

G D'Mitrik Trice (6-0, 184, Gr.)

G Brad Davison (6-4, 202, Sr.)

Main Storylines

Comparison

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville plays its first road game of the season when the Cardinals visit the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisc. in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Saturday. Louisville (4-0), ranked 22nd by USA Today and No. 23 by AP, had paused team activities on Dec. 3 due to COVID-19 issues before its first full practice on Dec. 12, forcing a cancellation of its Dec. 4 game against UNC Greensboro, postponing its Dec. 16 game vs. NC State, and moving its Wisconsin game 10 days later to Saturday.

In their last outing on Dec. 1, the Cardinals won their fourth straight in prevailing 75-54 over Western Kentucky as ACC Freshman of the Week Dre Davis scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Cardinals. Wisconsin has won five of its first six games, including a 77- 63 victory over Loyola (Chicago) on Dec. 15 in its last game.

With its debut in the Top 25 on Dec. 7, Louisville is one of only five schools to be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll at least once during each of the last 18 seasons, excluding preseason polls (others: Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, & North Carolina).

UofL has won its first four games of the season for the 11th time in the last 12 years. The Cardinals have started 5-0 in eight of the last 11 years entering Wednesday’s game.

Only four Louisville teams have ever had two different freshmen score 20 or more points in a game during a season as Dre Davis (21 points vs. WKU) and Jae’Lyn Withers (20 points, nine rebounds vs. Prairie View) have done in the last two games. It is the first time in UofL history in which different freshmen scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games. Davis was named ACC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 7

Carlik Jones is the only player in the ACC to rank among the top 15 in each of scoring (7th in the ACC, 17.3 ppg), rebounding (15th, 7.0 rpg) and assists (4th, 5.3 apg). Last season at Radford, the graduate transfer was the only player in the nation to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and was one of just 16 players in Division I men’s basketball to do so since the 1996-97 season.

Louisville has held three of its first four opponents below 40 percent shooting from the field (Evansville .298, Seton Hall .333, Prairie View .393). In early NCAA statistics, Louisville is 29th in the nation in field goal percentage defense (.365) and 26th in scoring defense (58.0).

Louisville’s 18 days between its last game on Dec. 1 against Western Kentucky and its next on Dec. 19 at Wisconsin will be its longest in-season stretch without a game in 54 years. It is the longest break of its length since the Cardinals had 20 days between playing its last regular season game on Feb. 25, 1967 and next on March 17 in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Lawrence, Kansas.

Louisville’s offensive efficiency (22nd in the nation) and defensive efficiency (25th) are both among the nation’s top 25 by KenPom through Dec. 15.

Samuell Williamson suffered a toe injury in the second half against Seton Hall and missed UofL’s next two games. He had produced career-best totals of 17 points and five assists, while matching his career high with six rebounds vs. Evansville in his previous game. He is expected back against Wisconsin. Williamson was the fourth key Cardinal player that was out with an injury, joining Malik Williams (foot), Charles Minlend (knee) and Josh Nickelberry (knee). The Cardinals were down to eight scholarship players, seven of them freshmen or sophomores. COVID-19 protocols may further deplete the available players.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin enters Saturday’s game with a 13-game home winning streak, the longest actve streak in the Big Ten.

UW has won 20 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents.

Wisconsin has won 85.9% (317-52) of its games at the Kohl Center all-time. That ranks as the 9th-best win percentage for any Division I team in its current home venue.

The 2020 Big Ten Coach of the Year, Greg Gard owns a career record of 106-58 (.646), boasting the 3rd-highest win percentage in Wisconsin history.

Last season, Wisconsin won 8 straight games to finish the year with a share of the Big Ten title. UW’s 19th B1G title, only Michigan State (7) has won more since 2000.

Wisconsin has won 5 Big Ten championships since 2000, matching Ohio State for the 2nd- most during that span. Only Michigan State (7) has more league titles since 2000.

Wisconsin continues to stifle opponents defensively, ranking 2nd in the Big Ten allowing just 59.8 ppg this season and leading the Big Ten in blocks per game (6.0). UW ranks 7th in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s Adjusted Defensive Efficiency.

The Badgers lead the country averaging just 7.8 turnovers per game. Dating back to last season, UW has committed 11 or fewer turnovers in 24 consecutive games.

Wisconsin returns its entire startng 5 from the final game of last season and brings back 7 of the top 8 scorers overall from last season.

Wisconsin is 1 of just 4 schools to rank among the nation’s top 17 in both offensive (17th) and defensive (7th) efficiency according to KenPom - joining Gonzaga, Baylor and West Virginia.

Wisconsin has a trio of players on watch lists for major awards: PG D’Mitrik Trice (Bob Cousy Award), PF Nate Reuvers (Karl Malone Award) and C Micah Potter (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

Wisconsin’s active scoring leader (1,117 pts), Brad Davison is projected to make his 100th career start Saturday vs. Louisville, becoming just the 12th player in Wisconsin history to make 100 career starts (page 4).

UW’s leading scorer a year ago, Third-Team All- Big Ten senior forward Nate Reuvers is off to a solid start averaging 12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 2.2 bpg, shooting 53.3% from 3FG (8-for-15).

Reuvers broke Ethan Happ’s school record and became Wisconsin’s all-time blocks leader last Wednesday vs. Rhode Island. He’s got 157 blks.

Third-Team All-Big Ten guard D’Mitrik Trice has blossomed into one of the Big Ten’s premier PGs. In addition to his 11.0 points per game, Trice has 21 assists to just 5 turnovers in a team-leading 170 minutes this year.

After playing the role of sixth man last season, Micah Potter is now thriving as a starter, leading UW in both scoring (12.8 ppg; 54% FG) and rebounding (6.7 rpg).

UW’s highly-touted freshman class has combined to average 13.0 points per game through 6 games, led by Jonathan Davis (8.2 ppg) and Ben Carlson (3.3 ppg).

