Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

The Cardinals begin a stretch of 19 straight conference games when they travel up to Chestnut Hull

Louisville Cardinals (6-1, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (2-6, 0-2 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 2nd at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

- How To Watch: RSN (Fox Sports South in Louisville)

- How To Listen: WKRD 790/WHAS 840

- Betting Favorite: To Be Determined

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 8-4

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 86-69 on Jan. 29, 2020 (Conte Forum - Chestnut Hill, Mass)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Samuell Williamson (6-7, 210, So.)

F Dre Davis (6-5, 220, Fr.)

C Jae'Lyn Withers (6-8, 215, R-Fr.)

G Carlik Jones (6-2, 185, Gr.)

G David Johnson (6-5, 210, So.)

Boston College

F CJ Felder (6-7, 230, So.)

F Wynston Tabbs (6-2, 190, R-So.)

F Steffon Mitchell (6-8, 220, Sr.)

G Makai Ashton-Langford (6-3, 185, Jr.)

G Jay Heath (6-3, 200, So.)

Main Storylines

Comparison

Game Notes

Louisville

After a week between games, Louisville will play its first game of the new year as the Cardinals visit Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Saturday.

Louisville (6-1, 1-0 ACC) closed out 2020 with a 62-59 victory over intrastate rival Kentucky on Dec. 26 as the Cardinals limited UK to a season-low in scoring and field goal percentage (.345). Carlik Jones (game-high 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and David Johnson (17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) shared Bluegrass Sports Commission MVP honors.

Louisville has started with at least a 6-1 record through seven games for the 10th time in the last 13 years. UofL has won at least seven of its first eight games on nine occasions over the last 13 years entering Saturday’s game.

Louisville’s 29 ACC road wins in its seventh year in the league is the fourth-most in the ACC in that period.

David Johnson was named ACC Player of the Week for games Dec. 21-28. In victories over Pittsburgh and Kentucky last week, Johnson averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shot 59.1 percent from the field (13-of 22, 4-9 3FG). He has already doubled his three-point production from a year ago, burying 10-of-25 threes this season (5-of-23 threes in 2019-20).

UofL Coach Chris Mack gained his 50th victory at Louisville with the Cards’ win over Kentucky (50-22 record in third season at UofL).

Carlik Jones is the only player in the ACC to rank among the top 20 in each of scoring (7th in the ACC, 16.7 ppg), rebounding (18th, 6.2 rpg) and assists (2nd, 5.0 apg). Last season at Radford, the graduate transfer was the only player in the nation to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and was one of just 16 players in Division I men’s basketball to do so since the 1996-97 season.

Carlik Jones’ next assist will be the 500th in his career (30 at Louisville, 469 at Radford). He matched his season-high of seven assists at Pitt.

Louisville has won eight of its last 10 games in its first game of a new calendar year. The Cardinals fell to No. 18 Florida State in last year’s first game of 2020 on Jan. 6 in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville is 21st in the nation in defensive efficiency by KenPom through Dec. 30. The Cardinals limited Kentucky to a season-low in scoring (59 points) and field goal percentage (.345).

Louisville limited Pitt to a season-low 54 points, marking the 11th time the Cardinals have held an ACC opponent under 60 points in Coach Chris Mack’s third season (UofL is 10-1 in those games). UofL is fourth in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 61.4 points per game (34th in the nation).

Louisville held a 45-26 rebounding advantage over Pitt on Dec. 22, including grabbing a season-high 15 offensive rebounds. It was the largest margin for the Cardinals in a conference game since also finishing plus-19 in a win over Notre Dame on March 3, 2019. The Cardinals’ +6.4 rebounding margin is sixth in the ACC.

Louisville’s 47.8 field goal percentage is fifth in the ACC (69th in the nation). Louisville has shot 50 percent or better in six of 14 halves this season.

Sophomore guard Josh Nickelberry made his season debut at Pitt after missing the first five games due to a knee injury. He made a three-pointer in each of the last two games.

Louisville is No. 22 in the Sagarin Ratings, No. 30 by KenPom and No. 51 in ESPN’s College BPI

Boston College

Today’s game marks the 13th meeting between the two schools. It is the first of two meetings against the Cards in 2020-21. Boston College is 4-8 all-time vs. Louisville. Last year, UofL earned an 86-69 win at BC on Jan. 29, 2020. The Eagles snapped their six-game losing streak vs. #24 Louisville on Feb. 27, 2019 in a 66-59 win at Conte Forum. Boston College is 1-6 vs. the Cardinals in ACC play.

Boston College is 87-170 in 15 seasons in the ACC. Last year, BC was 7-13 in ACC play, finishing 10th. It marked the most ACC wins since the 2017-18 season and was the seventh time since 2005-06 that BC had at least seven ACC wins. • BC’s best ACC mark came in its inaugural season, going 11-5 in conference play in 2005-06 en route to a third place finish. BC tied for third in 2006-07 (10-6) and was fourth in 2010-11 (9-7).

Boston College is 325-189 all-time at the Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles are 59-68 in ACC games at Conte Forum. Last year, BC was 10-8 at home - the 18th time that BC won 10+ games at Conte Forum in a single-season.

Wynston Tabbs should be in the conversation for both ACC and National Comeback Player of the Year. Tabbs returned to the court after a 676-day injury layoff - one of 10 players to return in 2020-21 after a 600+ day layoff. This season, Tabbs ranks first on Boston College - and 13th in the ACC - in scoring, at 15.6 points per game. Tabbs is also fourth-best in the ACC in 3-pointers made, averaging 2.4 3FG/g. The Suitland, Md. native has scored in double figures in all eight games this year. Last time out, Tabbs scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half in a 79-76 loss at N.C. State. He has posted two games with at least 23 points this season, including 24 points on Dec. 8 at Minnesota. Against Rhode Island, Tabbs saw 35 minutes of action, tallying his first collegiate double-double: 16 points and 10 boards. In Tabbs’ first game of the season - against #3 Villanova - Tabbs scored 11 points in 22 minutes. In 2018-19, Tabbs was one of the best young guards in the country, averaging 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg prior to injury. When Tabbs was in the lineup in 2018-19, the Eagles were 10-5 - including wins over tourney teams Minnesota, Florida State. He was named the ACC Rookie and CBS Sports/Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week on Dec. 17, 2018. Tabbs became the first freshman in BC history to score at least 15 points in each of his first three games

In his five games since gaining his eligibility waiver, James Karnik has shined in a reserve role for the Eagles. The 6-9 forward ranks third in scoring, averaging 10.2 ppg - and is second on the team in rebounding - 5.8 rpg. Karnik led BC with 20 points (8-13 FG) - one off his career-high - to go with eight boards vs. Syracuse. His 56.8% shooting clip from the floor leads the Eagles and he has made 68% of his 2FG attempts in 2020-21

Through his first eight games, CJ Felder has made an impact on the starting lineup. The sophomore forward is connecting on 54.2% of his field goal attempts on the season - including 18-of-26 inside the arc. Felder’s 70.0% clip on 2-point field goals ranks 106th nationally, according to KenPom.com He has registered new career-highs in scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks through the first eight games of the season. At Minnesota, Felder pulled down a career-best 11 rebounds, narrowly missing his first collegiate double-double. On Nov. 30 vs. St. John’s, he scored a career-high 18 points on 7-9 shooting from the floor, including 3-5 from the perimeter. Felder blocked four shots in the season opener against #3 Villanova and tied his career-best in steals (two) against Maine.

Jay Heath has reached double digits in the scoring column on five occasions this season. Over his last two games, Heath is averaging 16.5 points while shooting close to 48% from the floor and 40% from 3FG. He scored a season-high 17 points at N.C. State, making 7-of-15 shots (3-6 3FG). At Minnesota, Heath had 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Against #3 Villanova, Heath had 16 points to go with four boards, two assists, and a blocked shot. He had 13 points in 31 minutes against St. John’s making three 3-pointers. The sophomore missed the Nov. 26 game vs. Rhode Island due to a foot strain. One of the top freshmen in the ACC a season ago, Heath was the first BC frosh since 2012-13 to lead the team in scoring. The 6-3 guard averaged 13.1 points per game in 2019-20 and set a new BC freshman 3-pointers record, with 65 made. He reached double figures on 26 occasions, second only to Duke’s Vernon Carey (29) - the ACC Rookie of the Year. Heath was one of three freshmen - Carey and Landers Nolley II (VT) - to rank among the top 20 in the league in scoring.

Steffon Mitchell - an All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive team selection a season ago returns for his fourth season in 2020-21. He ranks sixth among active players in career rebounding (818) and first in career assists (241) among players 6-8 or taller, In 2019-20, he was the only player in DI to average: 7.8 points. 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals,1.0 blocks per game. The 6-8 forward was one of the top ACC players on the offensive glass, corralling 3.1 ORPG. Mitchell also ranked second in steals (2.2), sixth in assist/turnover ratio (1.92:1), fifth in steal/turnover ratio (1.36:1), 18th in assists (3.1), and 15th in blocked shots (1.0) in the ACC last season. His 2.2 steals/game average ranked 14th nationally and he was the tallest player in the top 30 for steals nationally. He was the first BC freshman to average more than 8.0 rebounds per game, is one of six players to lead the Eagles on the glass in each of his first three seasons and one of eight to lead BC in rebounding average on three occasions. Only Craig Smith and Bill Curley have led BC in rebounding in each of their four seasons on the Heights. Mitchell has led BC in at least one statistical category (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks) in 90 of his 100 career gam

