Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Detroit Mercy

The Cardinals conclude their four game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Titans.

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m. EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra

- How To Listen: WKRD 790

- Betting Favorite: Line not yet released.

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 6-1

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 56-48 on Dec. 124, 2005 (Freedom Hall - Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Dre Davis (6-5, 210, So.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-8, 225, R-So.)

C Malik Williams (6-11, 245, Sr.)

G Noah Locke (6-3, 210, Sr.)

G Jarrod West (5-11, 185, Gr.)

Detroit Mercy

F D.J. Harvey (6-6, 235, Gr.)

F Madut Akec (6-7, 205, Jr.)

F Prince Oduro (6-8, 250, Sr.)

G Antoine Davis (6-1, 165, Sr.)

G Kevin McAdoo (6-2, 180, Gr.)

Main Storylines

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup with Detroit Mercy: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Titans, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville will play its first game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship as the Cardinals face Detroit Mercy in its fourth straight in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.

Louisville downed Navy 77-60 on Monday as the Cardinals made a season-high 10-of-24 three-pointers and collected 14 steals, their most since 2018. Matt Cross scored 14 points, making all four of his three-point attempts, to lead four Cardinals in double figures.

Noah Locke needs 19 points to reach 1,000 career points after scoring 933 points in three seasons at Florida and 48 in the Cardinals’ first three games. Locke’s 16 points against Southern is tied for the 11th most scored in a UofL debut. He led UofL with 20 points vs. Furman, his fourth collegiate game with 20 or more points.

Louisville has won 60 of its last 61 home games in the month of November spanning the last 29 years, including a 47-1 record in the KFC Yum! Center.

Jarrod West has handed out 10 assists with just two turnovers in three games while gathering six steals. He had 39 games with at least five assists in his four seasons at Marshall. He has 10 games over the last two seasons with three or more steals, including four thefts vs. Navy.

Louisville is averaging 33.0 points per game from its bench.

Louisville’s 14 steals vs. Navy were the most for the Cardinals since getting 15 against Georgia Tech on Feb. 8, 2018. UofL forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 30 points.

The Cardinals handed out 18 assists against Navy, their highest total since dishing out 19 in the 2020-21 season opener against Evansville on Nov. 25, 2020.

Louisville limited Navy to just 3-of-21 (14.3 percent) from the three-point line, the lowest three-point shooting night by a Louisville opponent since Western Kentucky made 5.9 percent (1-for-17) on Nov. 29, 2019.

Samuell Williamson scored 13 points off the bench vs. Navy for his second game in double figures this season.

Jae’Lyn Withers didn’t miss a shot vs. Navy, going 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line for 11 points and matched his career high with three steals.

Mason Faulkner finished with eight points and five assists vs. Navy. Faulkner has 12 assists and just two turnovers over the last two games.

Malik Williams filled the stat sheet against Navy with seven points, five rebounds and a career-high five assists. He has pulled down double-digit rebounds in two of the first three games and leads the Cardinals with five blocked shots on the season.

Freshman forward/center Roosevelt Wheeler delighted Louisville fans in his debut with three points and three rebounds in nine minutes for his first court time this year.

UofL Head Coach Chris Mack is serving a university-imposed suspension for six games from Nov. 8 through Nov. 27. UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues will serve as the Cardinals’ acting head coach while Chris Mack is out.

Detroit Mercy

The Titans are currently on a school-record nine-game road stand to start the season.

Detroit Mercy is 20-73 all-time against current teams in the ACC, although most of that is against Notre Dame (12-43), with the last win against a current ACC school against the Fighting Irish, 83-59, in the Motor City in 1993.

Antoine Davis currently has 2,093 career points, the most by any active player all at the DI level and just 247 shy of the school record. He was named the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year.

Senior Prince Oduro was 7-for-7 at Mississippi State, ending with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Kevin McAdoo is averaging 18.0 ppg., in the last two games, hitting 13-of-20 from the field and 5-of-8 from distance, while handing out seven assists. He had a career game at Toledo, tying his career-high with 23 points and hitting five 3-pointers.

Last season as a team, the Titans were top 100 in a number of areas, including fifth in both 3-point field goal percentage (39.1%) and free-throw percentage (80.4%) and 10th in 3-point field goals per game (10.2). The Titans also ranked 11th in least fouls per game (14.3), 50th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.25), 52nd in total 3-pointers (225), 56th in field goal percentage (46.4%) and scoring offense (76.5%), 60th in least turnovers per game (11.5) and 89th in assists per game (14.3).

Davis, who claimed fourth in DI in free-throw percentage with a league-best and school-record 91.7% (88-of-96) last season, currently owns the school record at 89.0% (371-of-417) and comes into the game hitting a schoolrecord 57-straight free throws, the longest current streak in the country. His 89.0% is the fourth-highest among active returning players in the nation.

Davis now has 60 career 20-point games, 20 career 30-point outings and four 40-point contests in just 85 collegiate games and has also scored in double figures in all 85 games - reaching at least 17 points in 67 of them.

Junior Madet Akec made an immediate impact with the Titans in his debut at Wyoming, posting his first career double-double with career-high 14 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.

A transfer from St. Bonaventure, Matt Johnson was selected the HL Sixth Man of the Year last season and returns to the Titans for another year. He started the season with nine points and five boards at Wyoming and tied for the team high with four assists at Mississippi State.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

