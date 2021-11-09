Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Southern Jaguars

The Cardinals open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Jaguars at the KFC Yum! Center.

Southern Jaguars (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, November 9th at 9:00 p.m. EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- How To Watch: Bally Sports South

- How To Listen: WKRD 790

- Betting Favorite: No Line

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 104-54 on Nov. 13, 2018 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Dre Davis (6-5, 210, So.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-8, 225, R-So.)

C Malik Williams (6-11, 245, Sr.)

G Noah Locke (6-3, 210, Sr.)

G 13 Jarrod West (5-11, 185, Gr.)

Southern

F Terrell Williams (6-6, 200, R-So.)

F Tyrone Lyons (6-7, 190, R-Jr.)

C Kirk Parker (6-7, 245, R-Sr.)

G Jayden Saddler (6-1, 195, Sr.)

G Brendan Brooks (5-10, 165, R-Sr.)

Main Storylines

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup with Southern: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Southern

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Jaguars, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Southern

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville has won its last 17 straight season openers and 26 of its last 28. The Cardinals are 74-33 in all-time season openers.

Louisville has won its last 20 consecutive home openers. This is the sixth time in the last seven year the Cardinals have opened at home.

Louisville has won 58 straight home games in the month of November spanning the last 29 years, including a 45-0 record in the KFC Yum! Center.

Against West Georgia in its second exhibition game, Louisville made 11-of-23 three-pointers (.478) with seven different players making a three. The Cardinals hit 10-of-23 threes in its first exhibition vs. Kentucky State. Louisville’s top two three-point shooters from a year ago are gone (David Johnson 32 threes, Carlik Jones 18) from a team that averaged 5.35 three-pointers and made a high of eight in a game last year.

Louisville will play at least 13 games this season against teams ranked among the nation’s Top 25 or those receiving votes in the preseason Associated Press poll.

UofL was picked to finish sixth in the ACC in 2021-22 in a preseason media poll with Duke as the league favorite. Malik Williams was honored on the 12-person preseason All-ACC Team as a second team selection.

UofL is one of just four schools which have won 20 or more games in at least 18 of the last 19 seasons (also Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga).

Louisville has eight newcomers among its 14 scholarship players. The group includes six transfers, including two from junior colleges, and two freshmen.

UofL Head Coach Chris Mack will serve a suspension for six games from Nov. 8 through Nov. 27. UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues will serve as the Cardinals’ interim head coach while Chris Mack is out for the first six games of the season.

UofL was picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2021-22 in a preseason media poll with Duke as the league favorite. UofL fifth-year senior forward/center Malik Williams was honored on the 12-person preseason All-ACC Team as a second team selection.

UofL will start the season with a pair of players out with injuries. Freshman guard/forward Mike James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg in practice on Oct. 6 and will miss the 2021-22 season. He had successful surgery on Oct. 8 to repair the injury. In addition, sophomore center Gabe Wiznitzer injured his right wrist in practice on Oct. 19 and is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Four incoming transfers, including one from junior college, shot 40 percent or better from the three-point line a year ago for their college teams. Louisville will open its season with five players who shot 40 percent or better from three-point range in their previous collegiate season.

With three of its top five scorers (five of its top eight) returning -- including front line starters F Samuell Williamson and F/C Jae’Lyn Withers -- Louisville returns about half of its production from the Cardinals’ 2020-21 squad.

Southern

Last season, Southern finished the year 8-11 and 8-6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Jaguars opened the year 0-4, including road losses to Iowa, Arkansas and UAB, but opened conference play by winning eight of their first 12. Southern ended the year on a three-game losing streak, culminating in a 72-67 overtime loss to Grambling State in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.

Out of the four players who logged double-digit starts last season, Southern returns two: Jayden Saddler and Terrell Williams. Saddler averaged 11.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last season. He was tabbed as a Second Team All-SWAC selection, and Southern was voted to finish fifth in the conference.

Southern coach Sean Woods, a former player at Kentucky (1988-92) and coach at Morehead State (2012-16), is in his fourth year at the school. As a player at Kentucky, Woods averaged 11.7 points and 5.3 assists in three games against Louisville, including totaling 20 points and four assists against the Cardinals in 1990.

Located in Baton Rouge, La., 762 miles from Louisville, Southern is the alma mater of current Alabama head basketball coach Avery Johnson, baseball hall of fame outfielder Lou Brock (Chicago Cubs 1961-64, St. Louis 1964-79), NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount (Pittsburgh Steelers 1970-83), and two-time Olympic medalist hurdler Willie Davenport (gold 1968, bronze 1976).

In the only previous meeting between the two schools, Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench to lead UofL to a 104-54 victory over Southern on Nov. 13, 2018 in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals shot 58.2 percent from the field while limiting the Jaguars to 39.1 percent accuracy while holding a 37-22 rebounding advantage.

(Photo of Jarrod West: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

