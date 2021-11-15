Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Navy Midshipmen

The Cardinals are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in almost five decades.

Navy Midshipmen (1-1, 0-0 Patriot) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Monday, November 15th at 8:00 p.m. EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: WKRD 790

- Betting Favorite: Line not yet set.

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 68-52 on Dec. 18, 1972 (Freedom Hall - Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Dre Davis (6-5, 210, So.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-8, 225, R-So.)

C Malik Williams (6-11, 245, Sr.)

G Noah Locke (6-3, 210, Sr.)

G Jarrod West (5-11, 185, Gr.)

Navy

F Tyler Nelson (6-6, 215, Jr.)

F Daniel Deaver (6-8, 235, Jr.)

G John Carter, Jr. (6-4, 195, Sr.)

G Sean Yoder (6-3, 200, Jr.)

G Greg Summers (6-4, 200, Sr.)

Main Storylines

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup with Navy: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Navy

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Midshipmen, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Navy

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville will play its third of four straight at home in the KFC Yum! Center and its third game in seven days as the Cardinals face the Navy Midshipmen on Monday.

Louisville fell 80-72 in overtime to Furman on Friday as Noah Locke’s 20 points paced the Cardinals. Malik Williams produced his second double digit rebounding effort of the season in as many games with 10 against Furman after pulling down 13 against Southern.

Noah Locke needs 31 points to reach 1,000 career points after scoring 933 points in three seasons at Florida and 36 in the Cardinals’ first two games. Locke’s 16 points against Southern is tied for the 11th most scored in a UofL debut. He led UofL with 20 points vs. Furman, his fourth collegiate game with 20 or more points.

Louisville has won 59 of its last 60 home games in the month of November spanning the last 29 years, including a 46-1 record in the KFC Yum! Center.

Mason Faulkner contributed seven assists, six points, five rebounds and two steals against Furman without a turnover. He had 28 games with at least six assists in his two seasons at Western Carolina prior to Louisville.

Louisville committed just seven turnovers against Furman after having 19 in its opening game vs. Southern.

Malik Williams matched his career high in rebounding with 13 against Southern on Nov. 9 and followed with 10 boards vs. Furman.

Jarrod West handed out a game-high five assists with two steals against Southern. In four early games, including a pair of exhibitions, West has totaled 15 assists and seven steals with only four turnovers.

Louisville grabbed 54 rebounds against Southern, including 18 on the offensive end. It was the eighth straight game the Cardinals have had at least 12 offensive rebounds.

The Cardinals’ had a 54-40 rebounding advantage against Southern. UofL had five games last season with a double-digit rebounding margin.

Nine of Louisville’s last 10 head coaches, including acting and interim coaches, have won their first game at UofL as Mike Pegues did with the Cardinals on Nov. 9.

After beating Southern on Nov. 9, Louisville has won its last 18 straight season openers and 27 of its last 29. The Cards have posted a 75-33 record in all-time season openers. UofL has won its last 21 consecutive home openers

Navy

Navy returns four starters,10 letter winners and 18 players from last year’s team. The Mids posted a 15-3 overall record and, with a 12-1 record, won the south division and earned the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament for the first time since the 1997 event.

Navy began its season with a 66-58 victory at No. 25 Virginia Monday night.

The Mids took a first-half lead of as many as eight points at 37-29 with 4:52 left to play. Navy would go into halftime holding a 42-35 lead.



John Carter Jr. was 4-4 from three-point range in scoring 16 first-half points and Sean Yoder was 3-3 from long range in the first 20 minutes.



After halftime, the margin was as few as two points at 42-40 and 44-42 before Navy extended it back out to seven points at 51-44. Virginia tied the game at 53-53 and 55-55, with the latter coming with 8:45 left.



Yoder scored on an inside shot, then grabbed an offensive board and scored on the putback to give Navy a 59-55 lead with 3:42 remaining. Daniel Deaver soon made another second-chance basket (61-55, 2:05), then Carter hit his only basket of the second half, a three-point shot with 24 seconds remaining to boost the lead to 64-55.



Navy was 11-21 from three-point land thanks to Carter going 5-8 from long range. Carter totaled 19 points and Yoder scored 15.



Virginia’s last lead in the game came at 10-8 with 15:35 left in the first half.

The win over Virginia was the first for Navy against a nationally-ranked team –– the Cavaliers were ranked 25th in both preseason national polls –– since March 16, 1986, when David Robinson and the No. 17 Mids defeated No. 4 / 5 Syracuse, 97-85, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In between, Navy had lost 17-straight games to nationally-ranked teams.

Navy scored on the first possession of the game against Virginia Tech, but the Hokies answered with an 9-0 run and soon took leads of 17-4 and 22-6.

The Mids climbed back into the game at 24-17 only to see the Hokies score the ensuing nine points to build a 33-17 advantage.



Navy was 8-11 from two-point range in the first half but 2-11 in its three-point attempts.



The margin was down to 10 points at 49-39 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game, but an 11-0 Virginia Tech run pushed the gap to 21 points.



Navy was 3-25 from three-point land and 17-26 in its two-point field goal attempts for the game.



Virginia Tech shot 53.6 percent from the floor in all and 8-19 (42.1%) in its three-point attempts.



Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 15 points for the Mids. He was 5-6 from the floor, which included a 1-2 effort from three-point land, and 4-4 from the foul line.

Navy has attempted more free throws than its foes in 101 of 178 games played since the start of the 2015-16 season. This includes having done so in 20 of 30 games during the 2019-20 season when Navy was +62 in free throw attempts in comparison to its opponents. The Mids were +35 in free throw attempts last year.

Navy has won the rebounding contest in 175 of the 300 games (58.3%) it has played under head coach Ed DeChellis. The Mids have posted a very successful record (62.8%) during this time when they win the rebounding contest.

Navy has scored more second-chance points than its foes in 146 of the 210 games (69.5%) it has played since the start of the 2014-15 season. Navy is +655 in second-chance points scored during this span.

John Carter Jr. ranks among the Navy leaders for both career three-point field goals made and three-point field goals made a game.

Greg Summers ranks fifth in school history for the most defensive rebounds per game average.

(Photo of Ladybirds: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter