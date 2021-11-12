Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Furman Paladins

The Cardinals continue on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.

Furman Paladins (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Friday, November 12th at 7:00 p.m. EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra

- How To Listen: WKRD 790

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -10.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 4-0

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 104-63 on Dec. 22, 2002 (Freedom Hall - Louisville, Ky.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

F Dre Davis (6-5, 210, So.)

F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-8, 225, R-So.)

C Malik Williams (6-11, 245, Sr.)

G Noah Locke (6-3, 210, Sr.)

G 13 Jarrod West (5-11, 185, Gr.)

Furman

F Garrett Hien (6-9, 205, So.)

F Jalen Slawson (6-7, 218, Sr.)

G Mike Bothwell (6-3 195 Sr.)

G Alex Hunter (5-11, 180, 5th)

G Conley Garrison (6-1, 170, Gr.)

Main Storylines

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup with Furman: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Furman

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Paladins, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Furman

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville plays is second of three games in seven days as the Cardinals face the Furman Paladins in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday. UofL opened its 108th season of collegiate basketball and its 12th in the KFC Yum! Center with a 72-60 victory over Southern on Tuesday.

Louisville has won 59 straight home games in the month of November spanning the last 29 years, including a 46-0 record in the KFC Yum! Center.

Samuell Williamson’s 14 points and 14 rebounds against Southern marked his fifth career double-double and the second-highest rebounding total. He has grabbed double-digit rebounds in six of his last eight games dating back to last season, when his 8.1 rebounds per game on the year ranked third in the ACC.

Louisville limited Southern to 30.9 percent shooting from the field. The Cardinals held five teams below 35 percent accuracy last season and nine below 40 percent.

Noah Locke’s 16 points and Matt Cross’ 15 points against Southern are tied for the 11th and 13th most scored in a UofL debut, respectively.

Louisville‘s 43 bench points were its most since the same total vs. NC State on Feb. 1, 2020.

UofL was picked to finish sixth in the ACC in 2021-22 in a preseason media poll with Duke as the league favorite. Malik Williams was honored on the 12-person preseason All-ACC Team as a second team selection.

Louisville has eight newcomers among its 14 scholarship players. The group includes six transfers, including two from junior colleges, and two freshmen.

UofL Head Coach Chris Mack is serving a university-imposed suspension for six games from Nov. 8 through Nov. 27. During the suspension, Coach Mack is prohibited from having contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff or student-athletes. UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues will serve as the Cardinals’ acting head coach while Mack is out.

UofL will start the season with a pair of players out with injuries. Freshman guard/forward Mike James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg in practice on Oct. 6 and will miss the 2021-22 season. He had successful surgery on Oct. 8 to repair the injury. In addition, sophomore center Gabe Wizniter injured his right wrist in practice on Oct. 19 and is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Furman

Furman will be playing its first road game of the 2021-22 season on Friday evening. The Paladins and Cardinals are meeting for the fifth time in program history with Louisville having won each of the past four matchups.

Furman opened its 2021-22 season on Tuesday with a 118-66 victory at home over North Greenville. The Paladins eclipsed the 100-point plateau in a season opener for the first time since defeating Bob Jones, 102- 48, on November 6, 2018.

Furman set two school records in the North Greenville victory with 34 assists and 22 3-pointers. The Paladins surpassed the old assist record of 33 against South Carolina State on December 21, 2020 in a 118-52 win. Furman had previously made 21 3-pointers in a game three times with the last coming in the victory over South Carolina State.

Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell poured in a game-high 22 points apiece in the North Greenville victory. Jalen Slawson scored a career-high 19 points against North Greenville on 8-of-11 shooting. Five different Paladins scored in double figures.

Playing in their first games at Furman, Conley Garrison and JP Pegues recorded 14 and 10 points, respectively. Garrison added a game-high six assists and Pegues posted five. Marcus Foster grabbed a career-high seven rebounds versus North Greenville. In total, the Paladins had 10 players record a point against North Greenville.

Furman is coming off a 2020-21 season in which it posted a 16-9 record and finished third in the Southern Conference with a 10-5 mark. The Paladins spent the entire regular season ranked in the College Inside Mid-Major Top 25, concluded the season a league-best No. 75 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) Rankings, a SoCon-best No. 92 in the Pomeroy Ratings and No. 90 in the RPI.

Furman was projected to finish in second place by both the Southern Conference men’s basketball coaches and media for the 2021-22 season. The Paladins received two first-place votes in the coaches poll and three in the media. Furman is picked behind Chattanooga in both preseason polls. Guards Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell were selected to the preseason All-SoCon team.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

