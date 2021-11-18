Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Cardinals will be hitting the road for the final time of the 2021 regular season.

Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-6 ACC)

- Kickoff: Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST

- Location: Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

- Weather Conditions: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -20.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 2-0

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 24-14 on Oct. 14, 2016 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

The Cardinals hit the road for the final time and will close out ACC play with a visit to Duke on Thursday night. With a win, the Cardinals will become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season when the Cards played in the Music City Bowl versus Mississippi State. The Cards are looking for their 24th bowl appearance.

The Cardinals snapped their two-game losing streak with a 41-3 win over Syracuse at Cardinal Stadium — putting together one of the more complete games of the season. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for five touchdowns, including four through the air in the 41-3 win over Syracuse, while the defense limited the Orange to 187 yards of total offense.

Syracuse’s 46 yards passing is the lowest by a Louisville opponent since the Cards held Syracuse to 45 yards passing in a 30-0 win on Nov. 20, 2020. Syracuse’s 187 yards of total offense is the lowest by a Louisville opponent since the Cards held Syracuse to 137 yards in 2020.

Cunningham recorded his 16th (eighth-most in school history) rushing touchdown of the season, which leads the ACC and is fourth nationally. He opened the scored with a six-yard run versus Syracuse. He moved into second place on Louisville’s career list for all-time touchdowns responsible for with 89, trailing only Lamar Jackson’s 119.

Syracuse’s 3 points are the fewest by a Louisville FBS opponent since the Cards shut Syracuse 30-0 on Nov. 20, 2020. The 38-point win is the largest margin of victory vs. an FBS opponent since a 56-10 win vs. Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.

Louisville has gone back-to-back games without a turnover lost for the first time since the Syracuse and Kentucky games Nov. 18-25, 2017. After turning the football over 24 times in 2020, the Cards have given away the football just 12 times in 10 games.

Wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught a career high six passes for 54 yards and two scores. He scored on a six-yard reception and a later added a 17-yard touchdown catch.

Running back Jalen Mitchell rushed 15 times for 102 yards — the second 100-yard game of his career. He accounted for 60 yards on three carries on the Cards’ opening drive of the game. Mitchell is second on the team with a career high 633 yards.

The Cardinals scored on five of their first six drives of the game versus Syracuse en route to a 35-3 lead at the half. The 35 points are the most in any half by the Cardinals since also scoring 35 against Syracuse in the opening half on Nov. 18, 2017.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading rusher at 140.8 yards per game, was limited to 95 yards on 19 carries — only the second time he was held under 100 yards al season. He was limited to 54 yards in a loss to Rutgers.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah enters the final game of the ACC schedule second in the league and 12th nationally with 9.0 sacks. The 9.0 sacks are the most by a UofL player since since Devonte Fields had 11 in 2015.

Louisville recorded five sacks in the win over Syracuse, upping their season total to 30. The 30 sacks are the most since the 2016 campaign.

Duke

• Senior running back Mataeo Durant finds himself atop the ACC charts in numerous categories ... most notably, he ranks tied for first in rushing attempts (220), second in rushing yards (1,095) and third in both total touchdowns by a running back (9) and all-purpose yards per game (131.70).

Durant continues to climb up the Blue Devils’ all-time season and career rushing chart ... thanks to his 33 rushing yards against Virginia Tech, Durant edged closer to Steve Jones’ single-season program record of 1,236 yards achieved during the 1972 season ... he’s currently 141 rushing yards away from tying that mark ... on Duke’s all-time career list, Durant is sixth with 2,416 yards and is 25 away from breaking into the top five.

Redshirt junior linebacker Shaka Heyward currently sits seventh in the ACC with 79 tackles ... he has two double-digit tackle games this year and has finished as one of Duke’s top two tacklers in eight of 10 games this season.

Duke is one of three ACC schools with multiple players with 630-plus receiving yards ... Jake Bobo (660) and Jalon Calhoun (630) join Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks (1,004) and Keytaon Thompson (773) as well as Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry (918) and Jaquarii Roberson (860).

Duke’s depth chart features one sophomore, one redshirt sophomore, one junior, one redshirt junior, and one redshirt senior ... however, the Blue Devils have relied on veterans Casey Holman, Kade Parmelly and Carson Van Lynn to add depth to the position.

Graduate student quarterback Gunnar Holmberg made his first collegiate start against Charlotte earlier this year ... in his nine games as Duke’s starter, Holmberg has completed 178-of-257 (.693) passes for 2,034 yards with seven touchdowns ... his passing yardage for the season places him 29th in program history.

Duke is one of seven schools in the ACC with multiple players with 64-plus tackles on the year, joining Georgia Tech (four), Virginia Tech (four), N.C. State (two), Pittsburgh (two), Syracuse (two), and Virginia (two) ... redshirt junior linebacker Shaka Heyward is seventh in the conference with 79 tackles on the year, while redshirt senior safety Lummie Young IV sits tied for 20th with 64.

Duke currently has eight picks on the year and has registered multiple interceptions on three occasions this season (Georgia Tech - 2, Kansas - 2, Northwestern - 2).

Redshirt senior cornerback Leonard Johnson leads the team with 2,851 career snaps ... the Hayden, Ala., product has 156 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, six INTs, three caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two QB pressures, and 16 PBUs to his name

Redshirt sophomore DeWayne Carter is currently tied for third in the nation with 10 others with four forced fumbles on the year. The Blue Devils have now had a player register three-plus caused fumbles in a single season in five of the last 10 years ... DeVon Edwards led the group during that stretch with five in 2014.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Duke

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing red helmets and pants with white jerseys, and Duke will be wearing white helmets and pants with blue jerseys.

Additional Coverage

(Photo of Joe Giles-Harris, Lamar Jackson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter