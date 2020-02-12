Louisville has "healthy respect" for Georgia Tech in second meeting

Louisville men’s basketball can gauge its progress in its rematch against Georgia Tech in Atlanta Feb. 12. The Cardinals (21-3 overall, 12-1 in the ACC) have won 10 straight games, the program’s longest winning streak in conference play in 37 years.

Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-64 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 22. Chris Mack said his team will see how far it has come since its first game against the Yellow Jackets (11-13 overall, 5-8 in the ACC).

“I like to think that we are continuing to improve,” Mack said. “I do think our guys were in a close battle with a team that doesn’t have the record that’s indicative of the type of team they have.”

Georgia Tech’s starting backcourt of Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado combined to score 34 points against Louisville in the first meeting. Devoe leads the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game while Alvarado, a 6-foot point guard, averages 13.3 points.

Mack said Georgia Tech’s guard combination is as good as any guards in the ACC. He wants Louisville to do a better job of limiting them.

“They are both very tough match ups, they both can score,” Mack said. “They have the ability to draw fouls and get into the lane. They are extremely crafty.”

Moses Wright, a 6-foot-9 forward who averages 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds, had 11 points against Louisville in the first meeting. James Banks III, a 6-foot-9 center, had 12 points and seven rebounds in the game in January.

“Banks does a great job protecting the rim with his size,” Mack said. “He has the ability to finish around the basket.”

The familiarity will help Louisville the second time around against Georgia Tech. Steven Enoch said the Cardinals will be more conscious of Georgia Tech’s shooters and prepared for match ups.

“We have a better feel for how they are going to play, I think the last time around we were expecting them to play a lot more zone than they played,” Enoch said.