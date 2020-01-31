Preview: Louisville faces offensively talented NC State

Louisville men’s basketball continues its two-game road trip as NC State hosts the Cardinals Feb. 1 in Raleigh. Louisville (18-3 overall, 9-1 in the ACC) sits atop the conference with a seven-game winning streak, the program’s longest winning streak ever in the ACC.

NC State (14-7 overall, 5-5 in the ACC) went on a three-game winning streak before losing two consecutive contests, falling to North Carolina Monday. The Cardinals defeated NC State 84-77 last season, but Louisville coach Chris Mack said this game will be different because of Markell Johnson.

Johnson, who averages 13.2 points and 6.5 assists, didn’t play against Louisville last season. The senior guard is second in the ACC in assists and is the fourth player in NC State history to score 1,000 points, have 500 assists along with 125 steals.

He is the vocal point of so much of what they do,” Mack said. “He gets in the lane and is one of the best assist men the league, really dynamic playmaker that sets up other guys for shots.”

The Wolfpack have three other starters scoring in double figures. C.J. Bryce and D.J. Funderburk each average 13.1 points per game. Bryce, a 6-foot-5 guard, is fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage and has collected three double doubles this season. Funderburk is a 6-foot-10 center is shooting 58.8 percent from the field in conference games.

Jordan Nwora, who had a career-high 37 points in Louisville’s win over Boston College Wednesday, said NC State is similar to last year’s team.

“Markell Johnson is a really good player, he kind of makes them go,” Nwora said. “C.J. Bryce, they have a bunch of pieces. We are going to have to be ready to go and lock in on defense.”

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was an assistant at Louisville for three seasons under Rick Pitino. NC State is averaging 74.8 points per game this season.

“Kevin does a really good job allowing those guys to play with a lot of freedom on offense,” Mack said. “They’re one of the best offenses in the entire country and that really starts with Markell.”