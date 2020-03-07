Preview: Louisville faces Virginia in rematch

Chris Mack says he doesn’t care about pace of play when Louisville men’s basketball plays Virginia. The Cardinals (24-6 overall, 15-4 in the ACC) finish the regular season in Charlottesville against a Cavalier team that has won seven straight games.

Both teams enter the game with a chance to win a share of the ACC regular season championship. The Louisville head coach doesn’t want Virginia’s style of play to burden his team in the way the Cardinals play.

“I do not care about speeding them up, them slowing it down,” Mack said. “We are going to try to get the best shots we can when we are on offense. We are going to try to make it hard for them to get good shots when they are on offense.”

Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense and ranks second in field goal percentage defense.

Louisville defeated Virginia (22-7 overall, 14-5 in the ACC) at the KFC Yum! Center in early February as the Cavaliers allowed a season-high 80 points. The Cardinals ended a nine-game losing streak to Virginia by shooting 51% from the field.

Mack said Louisville made shots, which allowed the Cardinals to play more comfortably. Louisville outscored Virginia by 14 points in the first half in the first meeting.

“Early on we made ones created by our offense and also ones we rose up and made a shot,” Mack said. “In the second half we were able to get the foul line a little bit quicker.”

Virginia is settled more offensively in recent weeks, Mack says. The Cavaliers haven’t lost since their trip to the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 8.

Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Virginia’s victory over Miami March 4. The 6-foot-9 forward leads Virginia in scoring and is second in rebounding.

“He is very athletic, he follows his shot extremely well, he will post after pin downs,” Mack said. “You can see he has gained a lot of versatility throughout his career.”

Jay Huff, a 7-foot-1 forward, presents another matchup problem for Louisville. The redshirt junior had 17 points and nine rebounds against Miami earlier this week.

Louisville limited Huff to four points on 2 of 5 shooting in the first meeting.

“Huff is very unique for a guy over 7-feet tall, he can do it on the perimeter, he stretches your five way out,” Mack said. “At the same time, he has great touch around the basket, he has an extension that is hard to get to.”

The Cardinals will be well aware of Tomas Woldentensae. The 6-foot-5 guard made seven three-pointers for 27 points against Louisville in February.