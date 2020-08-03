Louisville focused on quality-driven workouts

Quality over quantity has become the focus for offseason workouts for Louisville women’s basketball.

With workouts limited by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville players don’t have around the clock access to athletic facilities on the University’s campus.

The Cardinals have three more days of coach-led summer workouts before a break prior to the start of the fall semester Aug. 17. Although the court-time is limited to 45 minutes, Louisville women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz said his players have been eager to work.

“It’s not always about the volume that you put in, it’s the quality,” Walz said. “The quality of work has been really high.”

The University of Louisville began its phased return to campus for student athletes in June that allowed voluntary workouts. Walz said Louisville’s entire time is participating in workouts now.

“They have made great strides in the weight room and on the basketball court,” Walz said. “I am really pleased by individual improvement by everybody.”

Coaches lead 45-minute sessions for groups of six, and then begin the process of cleaning the facility. The coaching staff disinfects basketballs, backboards, rims, and shooting guns before the next group arrives.

Walz said players have wanted to continue to work out despite uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. No player is pressured into participating beyond their comfort level, but Walz said concerns are addressed.

“Our players know and they understand, but I think they are very comfortable with what we are doing to make this as safe as we possibly can,” Walz said.

Coaches and players have talked about how to be responsible to mitigate the chance of contracting COVID-19. Social circles have been decreased as players have tried to limit their social interactions to their teammates.

“They want to have a season, they want to play,” Walz said. “They understand that it is important that they do their part, to make sure we are giving them the best chance possible so we can compete come fall and winter.”