Louisville Forward Quinn Slazinski Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo of Matthew Hurt, Quinn Slazinski: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball sophomore forward Quinn Slazinski has entered his name into the transfer portal, both he and the program announced Wednesday.

"The city of Louisville has shown this kid from Houston so much love ever since I committed. I have appreciated everything and will take a piece of the Ville with me as I continue my college basketball career," Slazinski said on social media. "Please respect my decision. This wasn't something that was done lightly."

"We want to thank Quinn for his time at Louisville," head coach Chris Mack said in a release. "He was a good ambassador of the program, worked hard on and off the floor and put his teammates first. We wish him all the best in his collegiate career moving forward."

He is the third Cardinal to enter the portal following the end of the 2020-21 season. Sophomore forward Aidan Igiehon did so on the day after Selection Sunday, followed by sophomore guard Josh Nickelberry early last month.

This past season, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing all 20 games and starting eight. He shot 43.3% from the field and 23.4% on three point attempts.

Slazinski was one of Mack's first recruits upon taking the head coaching position at Louisville, joining as part of the 'Super Six' Class of 2019. Prior to joining the Cardinals, the Houston, Tex. native averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a senior for Huntington Prep.

The three transfers haven't been the only moving pieces for Louisville this offseason. Sophomore guard David Johnson and graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones both departed for the NBA, graduate transfer guard Charles Minlend confirmed he would not be returning for another year, and Class of 2021 signees Bobby Pettiford and Eric Van Der Heijden were both released from their National Letter of Intent.

Fortunately, the Cardinals are still welcoming plenty of newcomers next year. Wing Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler are signees from the high school ranks, point guard El Ellis is coming from JUCO; and forward Matt Cross, guard Jarrod West & guard Noah Locke are transferring from Miami, Marshall and Florida, respectively. Senior forward/center Malik Williams also stated that he will return for a final season with Louisville

