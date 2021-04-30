Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Lamar Jackson

The top player in Louisville football history is in line for a massive payday for the 2022 season.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option for former Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the organization announced on Monday.

The fifth-year option, which is for the 2022 season, is projected to be worth $23.016 million according to the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. Jackson is heading into the final year of his 4-year, $9.471 million rookie contract.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound quarterback is now under contract with Baltimore for the next two seasons, but talks between Jackson and the Ravens regarding a long-term contract extension continue to be ongoing.

"That's definitely a fluid thing. Lamar and I have had a discussion about that. It's important to us, and it's important to him.” General Manager Eric DeCosta said during the team's pre-draft media conference. “I'm confident that we'll continue to discuss this, and I think at some point, hopefully, we'll have some good news for everybody."

Since entering the league in 2018, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native has been one of the most electric players in the NFL. He has lead the Ravens to a 30-7 record as a starter, including winning the 2019 NFL MVP. In 46 total games, he has amassed 9,991 total yards of offense and 87 touchdowns.

Jackson is without a doubt the top player in Louisville Football history. He set numerous records during his three year tenure with the Cardinals, finishing his collegiate career with 9,043 yards passing, 4,132 yards rushing and 119 total touchdowns. He became the school's first ever Heisman Trophy winner after accumulating 5,114 total yards and 51 total touchdowns in 2016.

