Louisville men’s basketball made enough plays down the stretch for a 67-64 road victory over Notre Dame Jan. 11. After trailing by four points with less than five minutes left, the Cardinals made their final five field goals as Dwayne Sutton made two 3-pointers to help Louisville escape from South Bend with a conference win.

While Louisville’s offense made shots in the closing minutes after suffering several scoring droughts in the second half, the Cardinals’ defense held Notre Dame to without a field goal in the last three minutes.

Jordan Nwora had a team-high 20 points while Sutton finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Louisville (13-3 overall, 4-1 in the ACC).

Spurts still stay

Louisville coach Chris Mack has said his team is good in spurts, but wants the Cardinals to be consistently good. Similar to its victory over Miami, Louisville looked good early, building a double-digit lead that grew to 16 points in the first half. But the Cardinals couldn’t continue to control the game.

The Cardinals went scoreless in the final two minutes of the second half, but led by 12 points at halftime. The scoring woes continued in the second half as Louisville didn’t make a field goal until four minutes and 10 seconds after halftime on a basket from Dwayne Sutton.

Notre Dame started the second half on an 11-1 run to cut its deficit to two points.

Louisville had some bad turnovers and went more than six minutes in the second half without a made field goal that allowed Notre Dame to take a two-possession lead.

Mooney vs. Cardinal bigs

Notre Dame’s John Mooney, the nation’s leading rebounder, didn’t disappoint against Louisville. Mooney finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds, but the Cardinal post players didn’t have answer for the senior forward.

Steven Enoch went 1 of 8 from the field for two points. Malik Williams was 3 of 8 from the field for six points. Enoch and Williams combined for 10 rebounds.

McMahon makes moves

Ryan McMahon lost his place in the starting lineup to Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble the past three games as Mack has reshuffled the guard rotation. Mack has been critical of the fifth-year senior’s play recently, but McMahon made an impact early and often for the Cardinals against Notre Dame.

McMahon subbed in after the first media timeout in the first half, making plays beyond his shooting ability.

McMahon had baskets on consecutive possessions on dribble drives. He had a baseline drive, hesitating for a moment and using the rim to shield the ball from defenders for an up-and-under layup. On Louisville’s next possession, McMahon found a driving lane after a crossover dribble, finishing high off the glass with a layup.

McMahon had another scoring burst later in the first half, making a 3-pointer and then scoring on a transition layup to cap a 12-0 run that gave Louisville a 30-14 lead. McMahon scored 12 points in the first half on 5 of 9 shooting.

Up Next

Louisville plays its second straight road game Tuesday Jan. 14 at Pittsburgh. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 64-46 at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 6.