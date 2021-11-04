Louisville Dominates West Georgia in Final Exhibition

The Cardinals reached triple digits in their second and final exhibition of the 2021-22 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting West Georgia for their second and final exhibition game prior to the start of the 2021-22 season next week, the Louisville men's basketball program ended the preseason on a high note, coming away with a decisive 103-51 victory.

Quality of opponent aside, this was another outing where the Cardinals' new-look offense was on point for the majority of the night. Louisville shot 57.4 percent from the field, 47.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 73.7 percent at the free throw line.

Out of their 72 possessions in the game, they scored on 63.9 percent of them while averaging 1.431 points per possession. Ball movement was much more fluid in this exhibition than against Kentucky State, as Louisville had 23 assists to just eight turnovers.

Like in the previous exhibition, five players finished in double figures. Dre Davis and Samuell Williamson each led the charge with a game-high 15 points, Jarrod West and El Ellis each had five assists, and Jae'Lyn Withers hauled in eight rebounds.

The exhibition also served as the final time head coach Chris Mack could man the sidelines before the start of his six-game suspension. Assistant coach Mike Pegues will takeover during his absence, and Mack will make his return for Louisville's road trip to East Lansing against Michigan State on Dec. 1.

The Cardinals' defense had a bit of a rocky start, as the game remained close in the first eight minutes. West Georgia opened the game up shooting 7-14, with the lead changing four times before the second media timeout.

Meanwhile over on offense, Louisville was firing on all cylinders to start the game. They shot 19-31 (61.3 percent) in the first half on 10 assists, accompanied by a 6-13 mark on three-pointers and just four turnovers.

After the second media timeout, defense started to come together, and Louisville was able to put distance between themselves and West Georgia. They sank 15 of their final 22 first half shots on offense, held the Wolves to two of their final 16, firing off a 35-10 run to end the half.

West Georgia had brief life out of the locker room, opening up the second half with a 6-4 run, that was essentially their last real breath. Louisville then immediately fired off a 13-0 run, continuing on their onslaught throughout the remainder of the game.

The Cardinals would go on to outscore the Wolves 49-23 in the latter half of play, again shooting north of 50 percent (54.1), while holding the opposition to 30.0 percent - their same shooting percentage from the first half.

Next up, Louisville will host Southern for their 2021-22 regular season opener. Tip-off against the Jaguars is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

