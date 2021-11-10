Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Louisville Takes Down Southern in Season Opener

    It wasn't pretty at times, but the Cardinals open up the 2021-22 season in the win column.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Taking the court for the first time in 244 days, the Louisville men's basketball tipped off the 2021-22 regular season on the right side of the win/loss column - albeit, not in the prettiest of fashions - taking down Southern 72-60 Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. 

    The Cardinals held the Jaguars to 30.9 percent from the floor and out-rebounded them 54-40, but gave their opposition plenty of opportunities elsewhere to hang around. Louisville themselves only shot 41.5 percent from the floor, and turned the ball over 19 times.

    Noah Locke led all scorers with 16 points, thanks in part to a game-high three made three-pointers, and Samuell Williamson added a 14 point/14 rebound double-double. Matt Cross chipped in 15 points while also logging a game-high 22 +/-, despite suffering a gruesome finger dislocation in the first half.

    The game was also the head coaching debut for assistant Mike Pegues, who is serving as Louisville's acting head coach during Chris Mack's six-game suspension to open the season. Mack will officially return to the sidelines for the Cardinals' road game at Michigan State on Dec. 1.

    To say Louisville looked disjointed to start the game was an understatement. During the opening minutes, Southern was doing a good job collapsing on defense to deny fluid ball movement on offense, while Louisville struggled to close out defensively.

    As a result, the Cardinals opened up the game trailing 23-17 through the first 12 minutes of the game, and shot just 35.1 percent throughout the entire opening half. Louisville was able to get some momentum on both ends of the court to close out the half, but still only led 33-31 at halftime.

    Read More

    While Louisville's defense improved after halftime, their offense lagged a bit behind due to the constant pressure from Southern. Through the first eight minutes of the half, the Jaguars kept the game within striking distance, never trailing by more than a couple possessions.

    Louisville fired off an 8-0 run midway through the half to extend their lead to double digits, but they could never truly put the game away. Southern continued to keep relative pace with the Cardinals on both ends of the floor, until the Jaguars simply ran out of time.

    Next up, Louisville will host Furman continue on their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season. Tip-off against the Paladins is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

    (Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

