Louisville Responds to Sink Navy

The Cardinals avoid falling under .500 under with a solid performance on both ends of the floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hoping to rebound from their first November home loss in nearly five decades, the Louisville men's basketball program took a step back in the right direction, taking down Navy 77-60 Monday at the KFC Yum! Center.

From the jump, Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) played with much more effort and execution than they had in their loss to Furman earlier in the week. The ball movement was much more fluid on offense, and the effort to deny the ball on defense was a lot more noticeable and active.

Louisville shot 56.0 percent from the floor, 41.7 percent on three-point attempts, and assisted on 18 of their 28 made field goals. On defense, Louisville forced Navy (1-2, 0-0 Patriot) to turn the ball over 19 times, leading to 30 points off turnovers. The Midshipmen were also held to just 14.3 percent on threes, but did win the rebounding battle 32-27 and shoot 42.9 percent overall.

Four Cardinals finished the night in double figures, led by 14 points from Matt Cross. Samuell Williamson had 13, Noah Locke scored 12 and Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 11. In all, eight Cards finished with at least two made field goals.

While they didn't play a perfect first half, it was their best half of the season up to this point. The Cardinals shot 17-29 from the floor (58.6 percent), and forced a whopping 14 Navy turnovers before halftime, leading to 24 points on the other end.

As active as the Louisville defense was, the Midshipmen were still able to keep it close at halftime. Due to mainly to Navy shooting 14-25 (56.0 percent), and winning the first half rebounding battle 15-11, the Cardinals only held a 45-33 lead heading into the locker room.

When the teams reconvened after the half, Louisville's three-point shooting started to wake up. After going just 4-12 from long range in the first half, the Cardinals connected on five of their first nine shots of the second to start pulling away from the Midshipmen.

Navy attempted to take advantage of some visible exhaustion from Louisville in the second half, but the Cardinals' defense remained undeterred. While the Midshipmen limited their turnovers in this period, they shot just 1-12 from long range after halftime, whereas Louisville kept finding their shots.

Next up, Louisville will wrap up their four-game home-stand to begin the season when they host Detroit Mercy. Tip-off against the Titans is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler, Daniel Deaver: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter