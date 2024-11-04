Louisville Falls to UCLA in Top-25 Season Opener
PARIS (AP) — Lauren Betts had 18 points and four blocks as No. 5 UCLA beat No. 17 Louisville 66-59 in the second match of a season-opening doubleheader on Monday.
Timea Gardiner had 15 points and Londynn Jones contributed 13 for UCLA.
Tajianna Roberts had a game-high 21 points for Louisville, which opened up an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter but then proved wasteful in attack.
Louisville was 6 of 29 from 3-point range compared to 8 of 23 for UCLA. Gardiner made five of them and Jones was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, home to the men’s Paris Basketball team, was just over half full for the second game.
Earlier Monday, No. 3 Southern California to beat Mississippi 68-66.
Takeaways
UCLA: The imposing physicality of Betts and Gardiner on defense did much to contain Louisville’s speedy attacks. The standout pair also combined at the other end for Gardiner’s neat 3-pointer from wide right late in the game.
Louisville: Louisville had some good scoring bursts but could not sustain them long enough to put UCLA under significant pressure.
Key moment
Betts found Jones with a cross-court pass for a 3-pointer on the second-quarter buzzer, as UCLA took a 32-29 halftime lead to stem Louisville’s momentum.
Key stat
75 — Betts’ shooting percentage, making nine of her 12 shots.
Up Next
Louisville has a short turnaround before hosting Southern Indiana on Friday and UCLA is at home to Colgate at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.
(Photo of Nyla Harris via University of Louisville Athletics)
