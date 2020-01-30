Jordan Nwora leads Louisville to win over Boston College

Louisville men’s basketball extended its winning streak to seven games with a 86-69 victory over Boston College in Chestnut Hill Jan. 29. The Cardinals (18-3 overall, 9-1 in the ACC) pulled away with a 14-2 run late in the second half as the Eagles (10-11 overall, 4-6 in the ACC) went more than four minutes without a field goal.

Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points, going 11 of 20 from the field for Louisville. The junior, who made seven 3-pointers, added nine rebounds. Darius Perry finished with 14 points while Dwayne Sutton had 10 points.

Derryck Thornton scored a team-high 17 points and Jay Heath added 16 points for Boston College.

Thornton made a 3-pointer as Boston College made its first three shots from behind the arc to take a 16-10 lead, but Darius Perry answered with a shot from behind the arc.

The Eagles scored on three straight possessions as Thornton made another shot from behind the arc to extend Boston College’s lead to nine points eight minutes into the first half.

Louisville retook the lead with a 10-0 run capped by a pair of free throws from Nwora. The Cardinals held Boston College scoreless for three-and-a-half minutes as Nwora made a shot from behind the arc and David Johnson converted a three-point-play following a drive into the lane.

Nwora had a scoring burst to give Louisville a six-point advantage with six minutes left in the first half, making 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions.

Nik Popovic completed a three-point-play during a 9-0 run as Boston College retook the lead.

A corner 3-pointer by Sutton on an assist from Johnson returned the lead to Louisville for the remainder of the first half. The Cardinals shot 58.3 percent from the field before halftime, but finished with 10 turnovers.

The Cardinals scored on consecutive possessions on a floater by Dwayne Sutton and fast break dunk by Nwora following a turnover for an eight-point lead early in the second half. Nwora extended Louisville’s lead to double digits with his seventh 3-pointer with 12:19 left.

Boston College pulled within five points as Thornton scored on back-to-back possessions with just over eight minutes left. Sutton ended a scoring drought that lasted for more than two minutes with a pair of free throws following a drive.

Samuell Williamson and Ryan McMahon made shots from behind the arc on consecutive possessions, giving Louisville a 79-64 lead with 4:46 left.