Louisville drops second straight game with loss to Clemson

samdraut

Louisville men’s basketball suffered its second straight loss, falling to Clemson 77-62. The Cardinals trailed by as many as 21 points and shot 34.8 percent from the field.

Dwayne Sutton had a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds while David Johnson added 12 points and eight assists for Louisville. John Newman III had a game-high 23 points and Tevin Mack scored 14 points for Clemson.

Louisville went 5 of 32 from the field in the first half, trailing by 17 points at halftime, the Cardinals’ largest deficit in six years of ACC play.

Clyde Trapp scored in transition to give Clemson its first double-digit lead less than seven minutes into the game. The Cardinals made just one field goal in the final nine minutes of the first half.

A layup by Sutton closed Louisville’s deficit to 10 points with less than 10 minutes left in the second half, but Clemson answered with eight straight points. 

