Recap: Louisville bounces back against Eastern Kentucky

Louisville men’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season with a dominant performance against an in-state opponent. The Cardinals defeated Eastern Kentucky (EKU) 99-67 at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 14.

Four days after losing to Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, Louisville looked sharp against Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals scored 50 points in the first half, their season-high, leading by double digits throughout.

Jordan Nwora scored 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. Steven Enoch finished with 23 points for Louisville.

After its worst shooting performance of the season against Texas Tech, Louisville started hot against EKU. The Cardinals made 5 of their first 6 shots as Enoch and Nwora each had two baskets to help Louisville take a 13-8 lead four minutes into the game.

Malik Williams, who finished wit 11 points, and David Johnson each hit shots from behind the arc as Louisville stretched its lead to 24-16. A 3-pointer from Ryan McMahon on an assist from Nwora gave Louisville its first double-digit advantage with 10:34 left in the first half.

McMahon capped an 11-0 run with a pair of free throws for a 32-16 lead.

EKU didn’t make a field goal for over five-and-a-half minutes as Louisville expanded its lead to more than 20 points.

Jacquess Hobbs made a jumper to cap a brief 6-0 EKU run as Louisville went on a two-and-a-half-minute scoring drought late in the first half as the visitors closed the deficit to 46-30. Williams rebounded a miss 3-pointer and dropped in a short jumper as time expired in the first half to return Louisville’s lead to 18 points.

The Cardinals shot 63 percent from the field for 50 points, its highest scoring first half of the season.

Louisville continued to build its lead in the second half, going on a 12-2 run by making five consecutive scorings, taking advantage of transition opportunities. Samuell Williamson converted a three-point-play on a fast break while McMahon later found Enoch for a dunk.

EKU struggled offensively midway through the second half, making just 1 of 12 shots from the field as Louisville went on a 10-0 run to take a 74-44 lead. Perry had a steal that turned into a transition layup during the run.