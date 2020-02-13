Offensive struggles doom Louisville against Georgia Tech

Louisville men’s basketball 10-game winning streak ended with a 64-58 loss to Georgia Tech in Atlanta Feb. 12. The Cardinals never led and shot 33.9 percent from the field, going 3 of 24 on 3-point attempts.

David Johnson and Malik Williams each scored 16 points for Louisville. Jordan Nwora, the ACC's leading scorer (19.5 points per game) went 1 of 6 from the field with two points.

Jose Alvarado scored a game-high 18 points while Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher scored 11 points apiece for Georgia Tech.

Alvarado made two shots from behind the arc as Georgia Tech scored 12 of the game’s first 14 points. The Cardinals went more than five minutes between field goals and trailed by double digits seven minutes into the first half.

Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble brought Louisville within four points with a pair of free throws with eight-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, but Georgia Tech returned its lead to 10 points when Alvarado made another 3-pointer.

After trailing by 10 points, Louisville held Georgia Tech scoreless in the final four minutes in the first half. Samuell Williamson made a shot from behind the arc, the final points before halftime to cut Louisville’s deficit to 31-26.

The Cardinals shot 34.8 percent from the field and had nine turnovers in the first half.

Steven Enoch and Williams were utilized in the low post early in the second half to bring Louisville within three points, but the Cardinals continued to struggle offensively, suffering a scoring drought that lasted more than three minutes.

Defense kept Louisville within striking distance, holding Georgia Tech without a field goal for almost six minutes. Louisville couldn’t capitalize, going 1 of 11 on field goal attempts.

Michael Devoe made a 3-pointer to extend Georgia Tech’s to seven points with eight minutes left. Dwayne Sutton answered Devoe’s shot from behind the arc with a pair of free throws to return Louisville’s deficit to two possessions.

A steal by Jordan Nwora led to a fast break layup from David Johnson to cut Georgia Tech’s deficit to three points with seven minutes left, ending a Cardinal scoring drought that lasted more than four minutes.

Georgia Tech increased its advantage to seven points, but Williams made a 3-pointer from the wing with five minutes left. After missing his first six shots from behind the arc, Ryan McMahon made a corner 3-pointer in transition from Nwora to cut Louisville’s deficit to 50-49.

Devoe ended Louisville’s brief run with a driving layup while being fouled, completing a three-point-play.

Johnson had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Moses Wright blocked in transition. Wright scored with 1:14 left to give Georgia Tech a 55-51 lead.

Johnson had a steal, which led to two made free throws with 33 seconds left to cut Georgia Tech’s advantage to two points.

Alvarado made two free throws with 30 seconds left, but Johnson answered with a driving layup and was fouled, completing a three-point-play to bring Louisville within one point with 26 seconds left.

Alvarado hit another two free throws, but Johnson once again answered with a layup with 19 seconds left.

After a free throw by Jordan Usher, Kimble had a turnover with eight seconds left and Devoe sealed the game with two free throws.