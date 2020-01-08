Louisville Maven
Louisville holds off Miami for third ACC win

samdraut

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Louisville men’s basketball ended its two-game losing streak with a 74-58 victory over Miami at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 7. The Cardinals led by as many as 20 points in the first half before the visitors closed their deficit to five points late in the second half in Louisville’s third conference win of the season.

Jordan Nwora had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Louisville. Steven Enoch finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Perry and Malik Williams each added 10 points. 

Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty each had 18 points for Miami. 

An alley-oop from Ryan McMahon to Malik Williams gave Louisville a 16-8 advantage eight minutes into the first half. McMahon made an impact early as a sub off the bench, making a 3-pointer and finding teammates in transition for points.

Miami started the game 3 of 13 from the field.

Williams made a hook shot in the lane to give Louisville its first double-digit lead of the game.

Samuell Williamson scored on consecutive possessions during a 12-0 Louisville run as Miami went on a three-minute scoring drought. Louisville led 30-10 with 7:30 left in the first half.

Miami outscored Louisville by nine points in the final seven minutes of the first half, closing its deficit to 43-32 at halftime.

DJ Vasiljevic made a 3-pointer with 13:43 left in the second half to cut Miami’s deficit to single digits as Louisville went scoreless for more than two minutes. Enoch ended the drought with a basket in the low post to return Louisville’s advantage to double digits at 51-40.

Sam Waardenburg pulled Miami within eight points on a shot from behind the arc. Lykes was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 9:39 left, making all three free throws to cut Louisville’s lead to 51-46.

After a scoring drought that lasted more than three-and-a-half minutes, Williams scored on a hook shot in the paint to end Miami’s run.

Kameron McGusty made a pair of free throws with 5:37 left to cut Louisville’s lead to 57-52. After Nwora scored on an inbounds pass from Perry, McGusty made a jumper to return Louisville’s advantage to five points.

Perry helped Louisville answer, driving, scoring while being fouled with 3:47 left to give Louisville a 62-54 lead. McMahon made a 3-pointer on the next possession to force a Miami timeout. 

Comments

Basketball

