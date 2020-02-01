Louisville tops NC State for eighth straight win

Louisville men’s basketball extended its winning streak to eight games with a 77-57 victory over NC State in Raleigh Feb. 1. The Cardinals (19-3 overall, 10-1 in the ACC) made 11 shots from behind the arc and limited NC State to 32.8 percent from the field.

Ryan McMahon made eight 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Louisville in scoring. Jordan Nwora had 14 points and nine rebounds while Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble added 10 points and five assists.

McMahon went on a perimeter scoring outburst late in the first half to give Louisville the lead for good.

After DJ Funderburk had put-back to give NC State a 21-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half, McMahon made shots from behind the arc on consecutive possessions. Samuell Williamson found McMahon for a 3-pointer that returned the lead to Louisville and then Kimble assisted McMahon on another shot.

McMahon’s fourth 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the first half extended Louisville’s advantage to double digits. David Johnson tossed an alley-oop to Steven Enoch to cap a 14-0 run.

The Cardinals led by 15 points at halftime.

C.J. Bryce made two 3-pointers early in the second half as NC State closed its deficit to five points. Devon Daniels had a layup with 11:17 left to cut Louisville’s lead to 56-52, but Dwayne Sutton answered with a basket.

The Cardinals scored on three consecutive possessions as Johnson made a jumper and McMahon hit another shot from behind the arc to return Louisville’s lead to double digits.

After Bryce made a jumper with 5:48 left, NC State didn’t score again.