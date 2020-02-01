LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville tops NC State for eighth straight win

samdraut

Louisville men’s basketball extended its winning streak to eight games with a 77-57 victory over NC State in Raleigh Feb. 1. The Cardinals (19-3 overall, 10-1 in the ACC) made 11 shots from behind the arc and limited NC State to 32.8 percent from the field.

Ryan McMahon made eight 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Louisville in scoring. Jordan Nwora had 14 points and nine rebounds while Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble added 10 points and five assists.

McMahon went on a perimeter scoring outburst late in the first half to give Louisville the lead for good.

After DJ Funderburk had put-back to give NC State a 21-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half, McMahon made shots from behind the arc on consecutive possessions. Samuell Williamson found McMahon for a 3-pointer that returned the lead to Louisville and then Kimble assisted McMahon on another shot.

McMahon’s fourth 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the first half extended Louisville’s advantage to double digits. David Johnson tossed an alley-oop to Steven Enoch to cap a 14-0 run.

The Cardinals led by 15 points at halftime.

C.J. Bryce made two 3-pointers early in the second half as NC State closed its deficit to five points. Devon Daniels had a layup with 11:17 left to cut Louisville’s lead to 56-52, but Dwayne Sutton answered with a basket.

The Cardinals scored on three consecutive possessions as Johnson made a jumper and McMahon hit another shot from behind the arc to return Louisville’s lead to double digits.

After Bryce made a jumper with 5:48 left, NC State didn’t score again. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Johnson won't move into Louisville starting lineup

Freshman guard is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in last five games

samdraut

Walk-ons glue for Louisville football

Scott Satterfield wants to continue to utilize walk-ons

samdraut

Scott Satterfield says Derek Nicholson "is a great fit" for Louisville

Cardinals added inside linebackers coach who spent one season at Louisville in 2014

samdraut

Louisville's Jordan Nwora finding new ways to score

Junior scores a career-high 37 points in Louisville's seventh straight win

samdraut

Preview: Louisville faces offensively talented NC State

Cardinals are 9-1 in the ACC with a seven-game winning streak heading to Raleigh

samdraut

Scott Satterfield says Louisville's schedule is "challenging"

Cardinals open season against ACC opponents, play Notre Dame in November

samdraut

Jordan Nwora leads Louisville to win over Boston College

Cardinals win seventh straight game, improve to 9-1 in the ACC

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College

Cardinals travel to Chestnut Hill for first of two consecutive conference road games

samdraut

Louisville vs. Boston College preview with BCBulletin's A.J. Black

Louisville plays the first of two straight conference road games

samdraut

Chris Mack sees freshmen progressing for Louisville

David Johnson and Samuell Williamson contributing to rotation for Cardinals

samdraut