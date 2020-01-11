Louisville men’s basketball survived a scare, defeating Notre Dame 67-64 in South Bend Jan. 11. The Cardinals led by 16 points in the first half before the Irish answered in the second half.

Louisville trailed by two possessions late in the second half, but Dwayne Sutton made a pair of 3-pointers and the Cardinals got a stop on the game’s final possession. Louisville made its final five shots from the field.

Jordan Nwora had a team-high 20 points for Louisville. Ryan McMahon added 17 points. Sutton finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

John Mooney finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds for Notre Dame. T.J. Gibbs scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting.

It wasn’t McMahon’s shooting ability that led Louisville to a 15-11 lead with 11:28 left in the first half. The guard scored on consecutive possessions on drives into the lane. McMahon had a baseline drive that ended with an up-and-under layup and then scored on Louisville’s next possession by finishing high off the glass on a drive from the wing.

Nwora made a long 3-pointer as Louisville went on a 10-0 run during a Notre Dame scoring drought that lasted more than three minutes.

McMahon scored on back-to-back possessions, making a shot from behind the arc and scoring in transition with a layup, to cap a 12-0 run for a 30-14 lead as Notre Dame suffered another scoring drought, which lasted over four minutes.

Despite going scoreless in the final two minutes of the first half, Louisville led 36-24 at halftime. Notre Dame shot 31 percent from the field with six turnovers in the first half.

Louisville’s scoring drought stretched to nearly four minutes after the Cardinals didn’t score in first two minutes of the second half. Dane Goodwin made two 3-pointers to cap an 11-1 run as Notre Dame closed its deficit to 37-35.

The Cardinals maintained their lead midway through the second half, but couldn’t extend their advantage beyond two possessions. Nwora made a long 3-pointer from the wing with 11:05 left to give Louisville a 49-44 lead.

A three-minute Cardinal scoring drought allowed Notre Dame to take its first lead since early in the first half as Goodwin made a 3-pointer with 7:03 left for a 55-53 advantage.

Louisville had several empty possessions on consecutive turnovers as Notre Dame extended its lead to two possessions. Kimble scored on a drive, Louisville’s first field goal in more than six minutes, with 4:17 left to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 59-57.

Dwayne Sutton made a corner 3-pointer to give Louisville a 60-59 lead with 3:25 left, but Prentiss Hubb answered with a shot from behind the arc for Notre Dame.

Sutton made another shot from behind the arc with two minutes left to return the lead to Louisville at 65-62. Kimble scored on a strong drive into the paint to extend Louisville’s lead to two possessions.

After T.J. Gibbs made a pair of free throws, Louisville couldn’t put the game away with an empty possession that ended in a turnover with less than 30 seconds left.

Trailing by three points, Notre Dame had a disjointed final possession that had the ball moving around the perimeter. Mooney missed a game-tying 3-pointer and time expired.

Notre Dame missed its final four field goal attempts and went 1 of 8 from the field.