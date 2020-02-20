Louisville dismantles Syracuse to end losing streak

A new starting lineup helped Louisville men’s basketball end a two-game losing streak, defeating Syracuse 90-66 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 19. The Cardinals (22-5 overall, 13-3 in the ACC) outscored Syracuse by 17 points in the second half, shooting 51.6% from the field after halftime.

Malik Williams finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville. Jordan Nwora added 17 points and seven rebounds. Dwayne Sutton finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Buddy Boeheim scored a team-high 15 points while Quincy Guerrier finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Syracuse (14-12 overall, 7-8 in the ACC). The Orange shot 38.3% from the field and went 7 of 26 on three-point attempts.

David Johnson made his first career start while Williams started for the first time this season. Ryan McMahon, who hasn’t started since Dec. 28, joined Nwora and Sutton in the starting lineup.

McMahon made his first of four three-pointers as Louisville scored eight of the first 10 points. Syracuse had six turnovers in the opening eight minutes, but Louisville struggled to extend its lead as a variety of players rotated around the high post.

Nwora made a corner three-pointer on an assist from Johnson following an offensive rebound by Sutton to give Louisville its first double-digit lead.

After Louisville took its largest lead in the first half, Joseph Girard III and Buddy Boeheim made back-to-back shots from behind the arc to bring Syracuse within seven points.

McMahon made two three-pointers in the final 95 seconds of the first half to help Louisville take a 41-34 advantage into halftime.

Louisville avoided a let down to start the second half, scoring the first four points on layups from Nwora and Williams.

Williams made a pair of free throws with 14:33 left to return Louisville’s lead to double digits. Sutton made a three-pointer on the next Louisville possession.

McMahon assisted to Enoch for a dunk to cap a 13-0 run with less than 10 minutes left to put Louisville in complete control.