Louisville pulls past Wake Forest with second half run

Louisville men’s basketball came alive with a 15-0 run early in the second half to defeat Wake Forest 86-76 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 5. The Cardinals trailed by as many as 15 points in their ninth straight win before rallying after a lackluster first half.

After trailing by 12 points at halftime, Louisville limited Wake Forest to 30 percent shooting from the field in the second half. The Cardinals outscored Wake Forest by 22 points after halftime, shooting 57.1 percent in the second half.

Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 21 points for Louisville. Dwayne Sutton finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble added 14 points.

Wake Forest led the entire first half as Louisville struggled to string together stops.

Isaiah Mucius capped an 8-0 run with a shot from behind the arc to extend Wake Forest’s lead to 22-15. The visitors made 11 of their first 17 shots to take a 11-point advantage 10 minutes into the game.

When Louisville scored, Wake Forest always had an answer.

Chaundee Brown made a jumper to extend the visitors lead to 15 points as Louisville went on a scoring drought that lasted for nearly six minutes. Nwora ended the drought with a 3-pointer, but Andrien White answered with a shot from behind the arc.

Malik Williams, who finished with 11 points, made a 3-pointer to bring Louisville within 10 points, but Brandon Childress made a shot from behind the arc on the following possession with 4:30 left in the first half.

Dwayne Sutton returned Louisville’s deficit to 10 points following a turnover, but Childress had the final basket of the first half to give Wake Forest a 46-34 lead. The Demon Deacons shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and made six shots from behind the arc.

Louisville went on a 15-0 run early in the second half to take its first lead. Steven Enoch converted a three-point-play on a hook shot in the paint and Ryan McMahon made a 3-pointer in transition and was fouled, making the ensuing free throw to bring Louisville within one point.

Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble sent a long outlet pass to Nwora for a dunk, giving Louisville a 52-51 with 14:52 left in the second half. Nwora made an off balanced 3-pointer on the following possession to cap the run.

Sutton had a five-point scoring burst, making three free throws on two possessions and taking a steal for a dunk to extend Louisville’s lead to 60-53 with less than 13 minutes left.

Kimble found Enoch in the low post for a dunk that gave Louisville a nine-point advantage with nine minutes left.

The Cardinals weren't able to pull away from Wake Forest late in the second half. Ody Oguama had a dunk with 3:48 left to cut Wake Forest's deficit to five points.

Kimble made a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 2:40 left to return Louisville's advantage to three possessions.