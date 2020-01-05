Louisville rallies past Duke for third ACC win

Louisville women’s basketball rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Duke 60-55 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4. The Cardinals struggled shooting, going 5 of 23 on 3-point attempts and trailed by 13 points in the first half in their third conference win of the season.

Jazmine Jones finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville. Dana Evans added 10 points, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 34.5 seconds left.

Haley Gorecki made two 3-pointers to help Duke take a 12-2 four minutes into the first quarter. Jones scored in transition and was fouled, converting a three-point-play with a free throw, but Duke continued its hot start.

Gorecki scored in transition after Dana Evans had a 3-point attempt blocked, giving Duke a 16-5 lead with 4:41 left in the opening quarter. The visitors made 7 of their first 9 shots, forcing Louisville coach Jeff Walz to call a timeout.

Jones made a jumper after the timeout and later hit a corner 3-pointer as the senior had Louisville’s first 10 points. The Cardinals trailed by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. Besides Jones, the Cardinals shot 1 of 9 from the field in the opening 10 minutes.

Elizabeth Balogun cut Louisville’s deficit to single digits with a shot from behind the arc two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter. Yacine Diop made a jumper to cut Louisville’s deficit to five points, but Duke answered by scoring five straight points.

Jones scored with a minute left in the second quarter to trim Duke’s lead to four points, but Louisville trailed 31-25 at halftime. Jones went 6 of 9 from the field for 14 points in the first half, but the rest of the Cardinals shot just 25 percent from the field.

Jones continued to carry Louisville, making a 3-pointer on Louisville’s opening possession of the second half. She made a pair of free throws to bring the Cardinals within four points midway through the third quarter.

After Jones had a put-back following an offensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer, Elizabeth Dixon scored on the next possession with a basket in the low post to tie the game. Balogun capped an 8-0 run with an offensive rebound and score that gave Louisville its first lead since the opening possession of the first quarter.

Louisville trailed by two points to start the fourth quarter, but Mykasa Robinson had a game-tying basket following an offensive rebound. After missing her first eight shots from behind the arc, Evans made a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with 7:15 left to give Louisville a 49-47 lead.

Evans made another shot, hitting a jumper with 2:50 left to extend Louisville’s advantage to 55-51.

Kyra Lambert hit a game-tying jumper for Duke with 1:06 left, but Evans answered with 34.5 seconds left on a long 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The Cardinals got a defensive stop on Duke's ensuing possession. Bionca Dunham made a pair of free throws with 16.2 seconds left to extend Louisville's lead to two possessions.